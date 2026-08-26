Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NC7B | ISIN: US92826C8394 | Ticker-Symbol: 3V64
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 09:37
329,05 Euro
+0,03 % +0,10
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
USA Industrie 30
1-Jahres-Chart
VISA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
329,05329,8509:38
329,05329,8509:38
PR Newswire
26.08.2026 09:06 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KARTY LLC Receives the Visa FinTech Innovation Award Following its Qatar Launch

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KARTY LLC, Qatar's leading digital wallet and payment startup, has received Visa's FinTech Innovation Award, recognising its work to advance digital payments and money management services in Qatar.

The award follows KARTY's launch of Qatar's first Visa card provided by a licensed fintech, marking an important step for the company as it moves from product development to serving the public.

Licensed by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and registered with the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), KARTY has built its platform to make everyday money management simpler. KARTY's VISA card is available through the KARTY app, where users can open an account, load funds into their wallet, and use the Visa card to make payments around the world, wherever Visa is accepted. Customers can also earn KPoints and redeem them with the KARTY app, benefiting from competitive exchange rates on international transactions.

Mohammed Suleiman, Co-founder of KARTY LLC, commented, "We started KARTY with a simple idea: people should have a clearer view of their money and better tools to manage it. This award recognises the work that has gone into building this application and the success it's had with our customers. It motivates us for our next steps."

The FinTech Innovation Award also builds on KARTY's relationship with Visa as the company continues to develop its payments offering in Qatar and enables KARTY to be the first FinTech to launch Visa Subscription Management, where users can view and stop any recurring subscription payments from within the KARTY app.

Luca Bianconi, Visa's VP and Country Manager for Qatar, stated, "Qatar's digital economy is accelerating at an extraordinary pace with a growing base of digitally savvy consumers who expect more from payments and financial services. We are proud to recognise KARTY and remain committed to supporting the innovators and institutions that are shaping Qatar's digital future.'

For KARTY, the acknowledgement comes at a point when the business is focused on growing adoption of its platform and expanding the value customers receive from it. Alongside payments and spending insights, KARTY offers budgeting tools, subscription management, virtual cards and a rewards programme, with additional benefits available through its Visa premium card proposition.

KARTY has previously also achieved cyber security PCI-DSS certification and is one of the top rated application on iOS app store in Qatar. The KARTY app is available on iOS and Android.

About Karty LLC:
Karty LLC is a leading fintech startup, licensed by Qatar Central Bank (QCB), that aims to empower individuals with a better understanding of their expenditure and savings. Where customers Spend, save and manage of their finances, and earn loyalty points seamlessly through a single app!

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/karty-llc-receives-the-visa-fintech-innovation-award-following-its-qatar-launch-302859758.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.