Alleima AB: Alleima invests in the next phase of expansion at production site in India

Alleima is increasing its capacity and capabilities for advanced tubing products through an investment of approximately SEK 220 million, at its existing facility in Mehsana, India.

Building on the expansion finalized in 2023, the next phase will establish local production of advanced tubes for the fertilizer industry and add capacity for larger-dimension application tubing, both serving the Chemical and Petrochemical segment. It also adds capacity for precision tubes used in compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems and other hydraulic and instrumentation applications. Together they will shorten lead times for customers across the region and support selected export markets. The new capacity will be operational during 2028.

"India's chemical and petrochemical markets are growing, and so is demand around natural gas. This investment strengthens our local offering and builds on what we have already established at Mehsana, bringing more of that capability close to our customers. It is an important step in maintaining our leading positions and enabling continued profitable growth in India and nearby markets," says Göran Björkman, President and CEO of Alleima.



The Chemical and Petrochemical segment is one of the targeted segments in Alleima's profitable growth strategy. The offering consists of a premium portfolio of application tubing products used in demanding industrial environments where corrosion resistance, reliability and safety are critical.



Sandviken, August 26, 2026

Alleima AB (publ)

Contact details

Frida Adrian, Head of Investor Relations

frida.adrian@alleima.com

Phone: +46 (0) 70 930 93 24

Annika Molander, Press and Media Relations

annika.molander@alleima.com

Phone: +46 (0) 70 155 10 17

About Alleima

Alleima, is a global manufacturer of high value-added products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as solutions for industrial heating. Based on long-term customer partnerships and leading materials technology, we develop products for the most demanding applications and industries. Our offering includes products like seamless steel tubes for the energy, chemical and aerospace industries, precision strip steel for white goods compressors, air conditioners and knife applications, based on more than 900 active alloy recipes. It also includes ultra-fine wires for medical and micro-electronic devices, industrial electric heating technology and coated strip steel for fuel cell technology for cars, trucks, and hydrogen production. Our fully integrated value chain, from R&D to end-product, ensures industry-leading technology, quality, sustainability, and circularity. Alleima, with headquarter in Sandviken, Sweden, had approximately 6,800 employees and revenues of about 19 billion SEK in about 80 countries in 2025. Alleima is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker 'ALLEI'. Learn more at www.alleima.com.