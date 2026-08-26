

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Producer price inflation in Sweden eased in July to the lowest level in three months amid a slowdown in the price growth of energy, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index climbed 6.4 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 7.4 percent increase in June.



The annual price growth in energy moderated to 26.0 percent in July from 37.7 percent in June. There was a 1.6 percent increase in costs for capital goods, while a 1.7 percent decline was seen in the prices for consumer goods.



Excluding energy-related products, produce price inflation was 3.5 percent.



The producer price index for home sales climbed 6.6 percent in July from last year. Both import and export prices rose by 8.6 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent, the same as in June.



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