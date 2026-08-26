AcouSort AB: AcouSort AB - Interim Report for the period January - June 2026

The "Company" or "AcouSort" refers to AcouSort AB (publ) with corporate registration number 556824-1037

April-June 2026 for the Group

• Net sales amounted to TSEK 2,116 (1,551)

• Result before tax amounted to TSEK -3,532 (-2,809)

• Result per share was SEK -0.17 (-0.14)

• Equity ratio amounted to 46% (81%) on June 30, 2026

January-June 2026 for the Group

• Net sales amounted to TSEK 4,263 (3,146)

• Result before tax amounted to TSEK -5,901 (-6,831)

• Result per share was SEK -0.28 (-0.41)

• Equity ratio amounted to 46% (81%) on June 30, 2026

April-June 2026 for the Parent company

• Net sales amounted to TSEK 2,084 (1,524)

• Result before tax amounted to TSEK -3,558 (-2,738)

• Equity ratio amounted to 50% (83%) on June 30, 2026

January-June 2026 for the Parent company

• Net sales amounted to TSEK 4,228 (3,094)

• Result before tax amounted to TSEK -5,859 (-6,653)

• Equity ratio amounted to 50% (83%) on June 30, 2026

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

• On April 16, AcouSort sold an AcouTrap system to The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

• On June 1, AcouSort announced its intention to present and exhibit at the CYTO conference in West Palm Beach in June

• On June 3, AcouSort received an order for AcouWash from a global leader in veterinary diagnostics

• On June 29, AcouSort announced it was invited to key marketing and partnering events in Japan

CEO statement Q2 2026

Commercial and operational momentum sustained in Q2 2026

In Q2 2026, we accelerated our growth trajectory within the lab automation and cell therapy markets. By securing prestigious new collaborations and deepening our connections with leading industry researchers, we continue to transform our positive operational momentum into long-term commercial value. Total income in the quarter amounted to MSEK 2.14 (2.88), of which net sales amounted to MSEK 2.12 (1.55). Royalty income amounted to MSEK 1.43 (1.28). The year-on-year decrease in total income reflects the completion of the EU-funded AcouSome project in December 2025. Our core revenue driver, net sales, grew 36% year-on-year.

CONTINUED INFLOW OF PARTNERSHIPS

Our core strategy is to achieve commercial success by establishing close collaborations with other companies, with the aim to ultimately establishing long-term OEM partnerships.

In April, we installed an AcouTrap system with a research group led by Dr. Alisa Komsky-Elbaz, PhD, Assistant Professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The AcouTrap system is especially suitable for the group's work as they often work with minute samples that are difficult to handle using other technologies, and where the AcouTrap has shown to be particularly well suited to manage their samples. Revenues generated from the sales of the AcouTrap system was EUR 44,100.

In early June, we received an order for an AcouWash system from a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, to be used in its R&D activities concerning separation of cells from blood samples as well as for separation of cells and microorganisms. We are very happy to initiate this collaboration with a leading player within the animal diagnostic field, and we hope this is the start of a long-term and fruitful collaboration that may put AcouSort's technology to use supporting animal health. The system will be used to improve and simplify the sample preparation workflow for samples used for product development purposes and to ensure that the sample quality is consistent and not dependent on user variations. The company is active within development of diagnostic solutions for companion animals, but also within the livestock and equine markets. Revenues generated for this order will be USD 59,000.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN FOCUS

We typically establish initial contact with prospective partners at international conferences and trade fairs. Despite the small size of our team, we prioritize attending major global events to connect with new prospects and strengthen relationships with existing partners.

In June, we participated at the annual CYTO conference at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, FL, where we presented a poster showing the benefits of using our technology to improve sample quality before flow cytometry analysis. We also exhibited at the conference, which is an important event for AcouSort giving us the opportunity to meet with leading manufactures of flow cytometers, as well as with advanced users looking for novel solutions to improve sample quality.

Later the same month, we announced our third consecutive participation in marketing and partnering events in East Asia arranged by the EU Business Hub, this this time in Osaka, Japan, July 1-4. This gave us a great opportunity to meet and connect with Japanese companies active within our target markets. The EU Business Hub is a programme funded by the European Union in support of EU Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and startups within the green, digital, and healthcare sectors that seek business opportunities and establish partnerships in Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

At HealthX Connect Osaka 2026, 40 invited European companies met relevant potential partners/customers from the greater Osaka area. AcouSort was part of an on-site business matching event, offering participants the opportunity to meet directly with representatives from the healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in Osaka.

World Health Expo Osaka (WHX) was a three-day international gathering exploring Medical diagnostics, advanced healthcare technologies, and next-generation medicine driven by AI and robotics, bringing together global healthcare leaders and innovators.

Going forward, we remain fully committed to participating in premier industry conferences to engage with companies developing current and next-generation cell therapies, a high-growth sector where AcouSort is uniquely positioned to play a vital role. The continuing increase in new prospective OEM projects clearly validates our accelerated, post-pandemic event marketing strategy and underscores the growing commercial demand for our integrated solutions.

OUTLOOK

Looking ahead, our focus remains on solidifying our market-leading positions across diagnostics, cell therapy, and lab automation by cultivating both existing and new strategic partnerships over the coming year. Backed by a highly proficient organization, and a continually expanding collaboration network, AcouSort is uniquely equipped to enter its next phase of growth and shape the future of sample processing technology. As previously reported, we are also continuously working on establishing new partnerships for securing more institutional or strategic funding of our operations. I look forward to keeping you updated as both our core projects and funding activities advance.

Torsten Freltoft - CEO

ACOUSORT AB

The report is attached below and can also be found at https://acousort.com/investor/financial-reports/

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT ACOUSORT, PLEASE CONTACT:

Torsten Freltoft, CEO

Telephone: +45 2045 0854

E-mail: torsten.freltoft@acousort.com

ABOUT ACOUSORT

AcouSort AB (corporate registration number 556824-1037) is an innovative technology company focusing on developing products and solutions for integrated preparation of biological samples. With the help of sound waves, the company's products can separate blood cells, concentrate, purify, and stain cells, exosomes, and bacteria from biological samples. The technology of the company's products is acoustofluidics, where sound waves and microfluidics enable automated handling of samples in a range of application areas, from research on new biomarkers to the development of new diagnostic systems for near-patient testing - so-called Point-of Care (POC) systems. The company's commercialization strategy is based on the already proven business model of providing separation modules to diagnostic system manufacturers for integrated sample preparation as well as to continue the commercialization of the company's research instruments. With the help of the company's products and development of point-of-care tests, new diagnostic systems and treatments are enabled, addressing some of the most challenging disease areas of our time: cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. AcouSort is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.