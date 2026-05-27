AcouSort AB: AcouSort AB - Interim Report for the period January - March 2026

The "Company" or "AcouSort" refers to AcouSort AB (publ) with corporate registration number 556824-1037.

First quarter 2026 for the Group

Net sales amounted to TSEK 2,147 (1,595)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -2,369 (-4,022)

Result per share was SEK -0.10 (-0.27)

Equity ratio amounted to 52% (41%) on March 31, 2026



First quarter 2026 for the Parent company

Net sales amounted to TSEK 2,144 (1,569)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -2,301 (-3,915)

Result per share was SEK -0.11 (-0.26)

Equity ratio amounted to 55% (54%) on March 31, 2026

Significant events during the first quarter

On January 23, AcouSort announced it has initiated a feasibility project with a large international manufacturing company aiming at investigating the applicability of AcouSort's technology for removing particles in different steps of production workflows.

On March 10, AcouSort announced the signing of an amendment to its license and distribution agreement with the leading blood-gas analyzer company, Werfen. Under the amendment, Werfen will prepay minimum royalties for 2027 and 2028. Together with Werfen's regular 2026 minimum royalty, the total sum payable to AcouSort in early 2026 amounts to approximately USD 1.3 million.

On March 16, AcouSort announced its German partner Moeller Medical, a developer and manufacturer of high-precision medical solutions, will exhibit a prototype system for analyzing body fluids at the Analytica trade fair in Munich, March 24-27. The system includes AcouSort's novel AcouWash technology.



Significant events after the end of the period

On April 16, AcouSort announced the sale of an AcouTrap system to a research group led by Alisa Komsky-Elbaz, PhD, Assistant Professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

CEO statement Q1 2026

Our positive trend continued in Q1 2026

We have started this year with the same positive and inspirational momentum that characterized 2025. We continue to strengthen our presence in the lab-automation and cell therapy space, with more fruitful interactions and collaborations that will ultimately strengthen AcouSort. Total income in the quarter amounted to MSEK 2.3 (2.6), of which net revenues amounted to MSEK 2.2 (1.6). Royalty income amounted to MSEK 1.4 (1.3)

A GROWING NETWORK OF COLLABORATIONS

Our core strategy is to achieve commercial success by establishing close collaborations with other companies, with the aim to ultimately establishing long-term OEM partnerships.

Already in January, we announced the start of a new feasibility project with a large international manufacturing company aiming at investigating the applicability of our technology for removing particles in different steps of production workflows. This is a very exciting project that demonstrates the versatility of AcouSort's technology, and we are very excited over the opportunity this new collaboration brings.

After the period, in April, we sold an AcouTrap system to a research group led by Dr. Alisa Komsky-Elbaz, PhD, Assistant Professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The AcouTrap system is especially suitable for the group's work as they often work with minute samples that are difficult to handle using other technologies, and where the AcouTrap has shown to be particularly well suited to manage their samples.

Dr. Komsky-Elbaz's research group works within the field of reproductive medicine and studies extracellular vesicles (EVs) and their role in cell-to-cell communication, with emphasis on biological processes related to reproduction and early development. Revenues generated from the sales of the AcouTrap system is expected to be €38,000.

INTENSIVE PERIOD FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

The first contacts with potential partners are typically made at international conferences and trade fairs, and even though we are a small team, we make it a point to be present at different significant international events where we have the possibility to meet new potential partners, as well as continue developing our relationships with existing ones.

Our strategic partnerships allow us to showcase the seamless integration of our technology within next-generation systems. An excellent example of how we collaborate with our partners was when Moeller Medical, a developer and manufacturer of high-precision medical solutions, in March exhibited a prototype system for analyzing body fluids at the Analytica trade fair in Munich, Germany. The system includes AcouSort's novel AcouWash technology. This gave us a great opportunity to show integration of our acoustic separation technology into new point-of-care diagnostic instrumentation.

Our collaboration with Moeller Medical was originally initiated in 2024 and extended last year when the German company ordered additional separation modules for clean-up of fluid samples for integration into their research prototypes.

We plan to continue attending important conferences in 2026 where we can meet companies that are working on current and next generation cell therapies where AcouSort has the potential to play a vital role. The significantly increased influx of new potential OEM projects proves that our intensified marketing efforts at conferences and trade fairs after the Covid pandemic is paying off.

PREPAYMENT OF ROYALTIES PUTS US ON SOLID FINANCIAL GROUND INTO 2027

In March, we signed an amendment to our license and distribution agreement with the leading blood-gas analyzer company, Werfen. Under the amendment, Werfen will prepay minimum royalties for 2027 and 2028. Together with Werfen's regular 2026 minimum royalty, the total sum payable to AcouSort in early 2026 amounted to approximately USD 1.3 million and based on our current cash position and this prepayment, together with Werfen's regular 2026 minimum royalties, the company will be fully funded into 2027. This is of course a boost for our ongoing and future business and provides additional basis for securing long-term financing.

OUTLOOK

Our ambition now is to continue strengthening our positions in diagnostics, cell therapy and lab automation by continuing to develop existing and future partnerships over the coming year. With a stable financial position and a very proficient organization, as well as a growing collaboration network, we will now be able to take AcouSort to the next exciting stage and shape the future of the company. I will keep you updated as we make progress in our projects.

Torsten Freltoft - CEO

ACOUSORT AB

The report is attached below and can also be found at https://acousort.com/investor/financial-reports/

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT ACOUSORT, PLEASE CONTACT:

Torsten Freltoft, CEO

Telephone: +45 2045 0854

E-mail: torsten.freltoft@acousort.com

ABOUT ACOUSORT

AcouSort AB (corporate registration number 556824-1037) is an innovative technology company focusing on developing products and solutions for integrated preparation of biological samples. With the help of sound waves, the company's products can separate blood cells, concentrate, purify, and stain cells, exosomes, and bacteria from biological samples. The technology of the company's products is acoustofluidics, where sound waves and microfluidics enable automated handling of samples in a range of application areas, from research on new biomarkers to the development of new diagnostic systems for near-patient testing - so-called Point-of Care (POC) systems. The company's commercialization strategy is based on the already proven business model of providing separation modules to diagnostic system manufacturers for integrated sample preparation as well as to continue the commercialization of the company's research instruments. With the help of the company's products and development of point-of-care tests, new diagnostic systems and treatments are enabled, addressing some of the most challenging disease areas of our time: cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. AcouSort is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.