AcouSort AB: Year end report for AcouSort AB 1 January - 31 December 2025

October - December 2025 for the Group

Net sales amounted to TSEK 2,459 (1,221)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -2,623 (-2,829)

Result per share was SEK -0.12 (-0.19)

Equity ratio amounted to 91% (69%) on December 31, 2025



Full year 2025 for the Group

Net sales amounted to TSEK 6,853 (4,737)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -12,145 (-15,078)

Result per share was SEK -0.64 (-1.01)

October - December 2025 for the Parent company

Net sales amounted to TSEK 2,416 (1,252)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -4,040 (-4,769)

Result per share was SEK -0.19 (-0.32)

Full year 2025 for the Parent company

Net sales amounted to TSEK 6,799 (4,760)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -13,332 (-15,848)

Result per share was SEK -0.71 (-1.06)

Significant events during the fourth quarter

* On November 19, AcouSort announced it had signed a technology evaluation agreement with the Danish diagnostics company SeeQ Diagnostics concerning the evaluation of AcouSort's blood/plasma separation technology for automatically preparing blood samples for the SepSeeQ assay.

* On December 15, AcouSort announced that Stefan Blomsterberg was elected new Chairman of the Board of AcouSort, effective January 1, 2026.

* On December 19, AcouSort announced it has entered a collaboration with MFX, a UK-based developer of next-generation scalable bioreactor platforms, to evaluate if AcouSort's technology can be paired with MFX's innovative platform and workflow to streamline cell therapy manufacturing.

* On December 29, AcouSort announced it has signed three separate contracts around the AcouWash benchtop system, including an order from a research group at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.



Significant events after the end of the period

* On January 23, AcouSort AB announced it has initiated a feasibility project with a large international manufacturing company aiming at investigating the applicability of AcouSort's technology for removing particles in different steps of production workflows.

CEO statement Q4 2025

Strong finish to an intensive year

AcouSort is ending 2025 and entering 2026 with strong commercial momentum, expanding partnerships, and a validated technology platform that solves critical automation challenges in diagnostics and cell therapy. With growing OEM interest, strengthened financials, and increasing scientific recognition, the company is now positioned to scale from technology validation into broader commercial adoption. Total income in the quarter amounted to MSEK 2.8 (3.2), of which net revenues amounted to MSEK 2.5 (1.2). For the full year, total income amounted to MSEK 10.4 (10.0), including MSEK 6.9 (4.7) in net revenues.

STRONG MOMENTUM

AcouSort net revenues increased in 2025 from SEK 4.7 to SEK 6.9 representing an increase of 44.7%. This rise came from an increase in license fees of 45.4% and product sales and services of 42.4%.

AcouSort is having a strong momentum, a scalable business model, and rapidly expanding commercial traction. Our acoustic-based sample preparation technology addresses one of the most critical bottlenecks in diagnostics, cell therapy and lab automation: Efficient, automated, and cost-reducing processing of biological samples.

CLEAR STRATEGY - OEM DRIVEN GROWTH

Our long-term strategy is to become the embedded technology provider for next-generation diagnostic systems, cell therapy workflows, and automated lab platforms. Through OEM partnerships, AcouSort can scale rapidly with minimal commercial overhead and achieve high-margin recurring revenue streams.

STRONG COMMERCIAL TRACTION

2025 brought several strategically important collaborations. In the fourth quarter alone, we signed several important agreements that fit perfectly with our strategy:

Technology integration project with SEEQ Diagnostics involving collaboration with a major international lab automation player.

involving collaboration with a major international lab automation player. Technology evaluation and integration project with MFX , validating our platform for their innovative and scalable CAR-T manufacturing solution.

, validating our platform for their innovative and scalable CAR-T manufacturing solution. Expanded global footprint of the AcouWash system through new orders and leases across the US, Europe and Asia.

system through new orders and leases across the US, Europe and Asia. A new feasibility project with a global industrial manufacturer is a potential entry point into high-volume production environments.

These projects not only generate near-term revenue; they also support our ambition to become the new gold standard for biological sample preparation or they represent pipelines toward long-term OEM agreements.

COMPELLING MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Cell therapy alone represents a rapidly accelerating multi-billion-dollar market. Current therapies focus on blood cancers, yet only ~2% of eligible patients receive treatment due to cost and manufacturing constraints.

AcouSort's technology has the potential to enable:

Lowering cost per dose;

Reducing labor and time requirements; and

Supporting scalable and sustainable production

We estimate an addressable market of USD 300 million by 2030 in blood cancers alone with substantial upside if cell therapies expand into solid tumors.

GROWING SCIENTIFIC VALIDATION

AcouSort's technology was highlighted at major industry conferences and further validated through a new NIH/NCI scientific publication demonstrating successful use of AcouWash in advanced radiolabeling workflows thus validating AcouSort's technology for advanced radiotherapy treatment. This strengthens our position as a trusted innovation partner for leading research institutions. The recent placement of an AcouWash system at University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, is directly triggered by the NIC/NCI publications.

STRENGTHENED FINANCIAL FOUNDATION

A successful rights issue of SEK 24.9 million in 2025, combined with known income such as royalties and public funding, as well as projected product and project revenues in 2026 secures funding for our critical OEM-driven development program and positions the company into 2027.

At the same time, we are now actively engaging with long-term, value-adding investors to support AcouSort through the next stages of commercialization.

2026 - A PIVOTAL YEAR

With a strong pipeline of feasibility studies, expanding partnerships, and planned additional product offerings, AcouSort is now positioned to transition from technology validation to commercial scale-up.

Our goal for 2026/27 is clear:

Convert multiple exploratory collaborations into long-term OEM agreements that unlock scalable, recurring revenue.

I look forward to keeping you updated around upcoming milestones and the progress of our exciting program.

Torsten Freltoft

CEO

