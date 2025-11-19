AcouSort AB: AcouSort and Danish SeeQ Diagnostics sign technology evaluation agreement

AcouSort AB today announced it has signed a technology evaluation agreement with the Danish diagnostics company SeeQ Diagnostics concerning the evaluation of AcouSort's blood/plasma separation technology for automatically preparing blood samples for SeeQ's diagnostic platform, SepSeeQ.

"We are very excited by this collaboration and envision - besides the implementation for the SepSeeQ assay - to independently commercialize a pipetting robot interface for blood/plasma separation related to any relevant plasma-based assays," said AcouSort's CEO Dr. Torsten Freltoft.

"The integration of acoustic separation technology in our automated workflows help decrease turnaround time from patient sample collection to identified disease causing microorganisms, allowing physicians to improve antimicrobial treatment and patient outcomes" said SeeQ CEO Anders B. Sørensen

SeeQ Diagnostics is developing a novel rapid diagnostic assay, SepSeeQ, for detection of infectious microorganisms directly from <1 mL of plasma. After preliminary evaluation and testing, the parties have signed an agreement for the evaluation of AcouSort's blood/plasma separation technology for automatically preparing blood samples for the SepSeeQ assays.

The solution to be evaluated includes a generally applicable interface unit mountable on a standard pipetting robot with AcouSort's Acoustic Separation modules dedicated for blood/plasma separation.

Any development results from the collaboration related to the SepSeeQ assay will become the property of SeeQ Diagnostics, whereas any development results from the collaboration related to producing blood plasma directly on a pipetting robot using AcouSort technology will become the property of AcouSort with a licensing option to SeeQ Diagnostics.

The collaboration also includes a joint collaboration with a leading provider of advanced pipetting robot systems.

ABOUT SEEQ DIAGNOSTICS

SeeQ Diagnostics is a Danish startup supported by the BioInnovation Institute located in Copenhagen Denmark. SeeQ Dx is developing a rapid precision diagnostics method "SepSeeQ" to identify any pathogen from <1mL of patient plasma in 6-8 hours. SepSeeQ has been evaluated in two clinical studies to date (emergency care unit and chronic vascular graft infections), with multiple clinical exploratory activities ongoing in neonates and hematological malignancies. Contact: info@seeqdx.com

ABOUT ACOUSORT

AcouSort AB (corporate registration number 556824-1037) is an innovative technology company focusing on developing products and solutions for integrated preparation of biological samples. With the help of sound waves, the company's products can separate blood cells, concentrate, purify, and stain cells, exosomes, and bacteria from biological samples. The technology of the company's products is acoustofluidics, where sound waves and microfluidics enable automated handling of samples in a range of application areas, from research on new biomarkers to the development of new diagnostic systems for near-patient testing - so-called Point-of Care (POC) systems. The company's commercialization strategy is based on the already proven business model of providing separation modules to diagnostic system manufacturers for integrated sample preparation as well as to continue the commercialization of the company's research instruments. With the help of the company's products and development of point-of-care tests, new diagnostic systems and treatments are enabled, addressing some of the most challenging disease areas of our time: cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. AcouSort is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.