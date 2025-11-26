AcouSort AB: AcouSort AB - Interim Report for the period January - September 2025

The "Company" or "AcouSort" refers to AcouSort AB (publ) with corporate registration number 556824-1037.

July - September 2025 for the Group

Net sales amounted to TSEK 1,248 (1,198)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -2,692 (-3,807)

Result per share was SEK -0.12 (-0.25)

Equity ratio** amounted to 85% (64%) on September 30, 2025



January - September 2025 for the Group

Net sales amounted to TSEK 4,394 (3,516)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -9,523 (-12,249)

Result per share was SEK -0.53 (-0.82)

Equity ratio amounted to 85% (64%) on September 30, 2025



July - September 2025 for the Parent company

Net sales amounted to TSEK 1,289 (1,190)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -2,639 (-3,666)

Result per share was SEK -0.11 (-0.25)

Equity ratio amounted to 87% (72%) on September 30, 2025



January - September 2025 for the Parent company

Net sales amounted to TSEK 4,383 (3,508)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -9,292 (-11,081)

Result per share was SEK -0.51 (-0.74)

Equity ratio amounted to 87% (72%) on September 30, 2025

Significant events during the third quarter

* On July 28, AcouSort announced that that the prestigious US National Institute of Health / National Cancer Institute has published a new article in Scientific Reports on developing processes for radiolabeling using AcouSort's AcouWash technology.

* On September 15, AcouSort announced it had been invited to present and exhibit at significant 10th Bioproduction congress in Lyon, France, September 22-23.

* On September 22, AcouSort announced it had received a third order from a Central European company that develops diagnostic systems and medical devices. The company evaluates AcouSort's novel technology for separation of cells from body fluids.



Significant events after the end of the period

* On November 19, AcouSort announced it had signed a technology evaluation agreement with the Danish diagnostics company SeeQ Diagnostics concerning the evaluation of AcouSort's blood/plasma separation technology for automatically preparing blood samples for the SepSeeQ assay.

CEO statement Q3 2025

Improved key collaborations and industry interactions boosting AcouSort

The third quarter continued the positive trend from the first six months of this year, where we continued to increase our presence in the diagnostics and cell therapy spaces, with new productive interactions and collaborations that will ultimately boost AcouSort. Total income in the quarter amounted to MSEK 2.1 (1.9), and for the first three quarters, total income amounted to MSEK 7.6 (6.8).

FRUITFUL PARTNERSHIP EXPANDED

Our ambition is to become the gold standard in automated sample preparation, with a clear strategy to achieve commercial success by establishing close collaborations with life science companies, with the critical aim to launch long-term Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partnerships around diagnostic equipment, cell therapy production systems, flow cytometry instruments, and quality control technologies.

The ultimate goal is of course a product launch, but almost equally important for us is to reach the stage in the collaboration where our partners initiate what we call formal product development. Through the OEM model, we can simultaneously work with several different partners and quickly scale up our presence in the market.

This strategy continues to develop very well, with a number of important contracts signed so far in 2025, of which the latest one came in late September when we received a third order from a Central European company that develops diagnostic systems and medical devices. The company is evaluating our technology for separation of cells in body fluids.

We are very pleased to continue this important collaboration, originally initiated in 2024, which fits perfectly with our long-term business strategy to become an OEM provider to life science companies within the diagnostic and cell therapy fields, and we are delighted by the swift progression of this project.

The collaboration was originally initiated by an order of an AcouSort evaluation kit, and in May 2025, the project continued with a second order of additional separation modules to continue the process of evaluating the broader feasibility of AcouSort's technology. The third order in September aims to continue building on the product concept and includes additional components (drive modules and separation modules) to be used for prototyping and the product design process. There is a great commitment from both sides to take this significant collaboration forward.

This positive trend continued after the period, when, in November, we signed a technology evaluation agreement with the Danish diagnostics company SeeQ Diagnostics concerning the evaluation of our blood/plasma separation technology for automatically preparing blood samples for the SepSeeQ assay. We are very excited by this collaboration and envision - besides the implementation for the SepSeeQ assay - to independently commercialize a pipetting robot interface for blood/plasma separation related to any relevant plasma-based assays.

CURRENT CELL THERAPIES FOCUS ON BLOOD CANCERS - BUT CAN POTENTIALLY BE BROADENED

So far, the vast majority of approved cell therapies target blood cancers, which account for about 10 percent of all cancer cases globally. Each year, more than 1.2 million people are diagnosed with a type of blood cancer, but only about 2 percent are treated with cell therapy. This is mainly due to the high costs, which can amount to several hundred thousand dollars per patient.

Our technology can significantly enable reducing the cost per dose. We estimate that the addressable market for automated cell processing in blood cancers could reach $300 million by 2030, based on a market volume of 200,000 doses. In addition, the cell therapy market is growing rapidly, at around 22 percent per year. We aim to capture at least five, but preferably ten percent of the market for cell therapy in blood cancer. If cell therapy could also be used for solid tumors, the addressable market would increase several times over.

INTENSIVE PERIOD FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

The first contacts with potential partners are typically made at international conferences and trade fairs, and it is very important for us to be present at different significant international events where we have the possibility to meet new partners, as well as continue developing our relationships with existing ones.

I am pleased to say that we are well recognized in the scientific community, and a sign of this is the invitation we received to make a presentation at the significant 10th Bioproduction congress in Lyon, France, in late September. We also exhibited at the congress, which is an important annual event of the biopharmaceutical production sector where stakeholders from Europe meet to showcase and exchange the latest innovations in bioprocessing. It was very rewarding to be able to present AcouSort's novel technology in this quickly developing field.

We plan to attend several more conferences in 2025 where we can demonstrate our technology and meet companies that are working on current and next generation cell therapies where AcouSort has the potential to play a vital role. The influx of new potential OEM projects proves that our intensified marketing efforts at conferences and trade fairs is paying off.

It is also very gratifying that our projects are being published in scientific journals. In July, we announced that Scientific Reports, part of the Nature Publishing Group had published a new article by the prestigious US National Institute of Health / National Cancer Institute (NIH/NCI) on developing processes for radiolabeling using AcouSort's AcouWash technology. We are very pleased that the NIH, which is an important reference customer, has produced additional positive results in their new study. This also verifies our strategy of using benchtop systems as platforms for developing applications of our technology.

In parallel, we continue to identify and discuss with different stakeholders to obtain an investor structure with a long-term vision that can take AcouSort all the way to a more successful and profitable commercialization. These activities started late 2024 and have continued undiminished in 2025. We are fully committed to further expanding the impact of AcouSort's unique technology in the Life Science sector and secure the financial support to achieve this.

OUTLOOK

Backed by a stable financial position, several fruitful collaborations, a very talented organization, and a growing network of partners, we will continue to strengthen our positions in diagnostics, cell therapy, flow cytometry and quality control. By continuing to develop existing and future partnerships over the coming year, our focus is to take AcouSort to the next exciting stage and shape the future of the company. I will keep you updated as we make progress in our projects.

Torsten Freltoft - CEO

ACOUSORT AB

The report is attached below and can also be found at https://acousort.com/investor/financial-reports/

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT ACOUSORT, PLEASE CONTACT:

Torsten Freltoft, CEO

Telephone: +45 2045 0854

E-mail: torsten.freltoft@acousort.com

ABOUT ACOUSORT

AcouSort AB (corporate registration number 556824-1037) is an innovative technology company focusing on developing products and solutions for integrated preparation of biological samples. With the help of sound waves, the company's products can separate blood cells, concentrate, purify, and stain cells, exosomes, and bacteria from biological samples. The technology of the company's products is acoustofluidics, where sound waves and microfluidics enable automated handling of samples in a range of application areas, from research on new biomarkers to the development of new diagnostic systems for near-patient testing - so-called Point-of Care (POC) systems. The company's commercialization strategy is based on the already proven business model of providing separation modules to diagnostic system manufacturers for integrated sample preparation as well as to continue the commercialization of the company's research instruments. With the help of the company's products and development of point-of-care tests, new diagnostic systems and treatments are enabled, addressing some of the most challenging disease areas of our time: cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. AcouSort is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.