AcouSort AB: Stefan Blomsterberg elected new Chairman of the Board of AcouSort

AcouSort AB today announced that Stefan Blomsterberg has been appointed new Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2026.

Stefan Blomsterberg currently holds the position as CEO of CELLINK Bioprinting and has an extensive knowledge of the life science sector, with several senior positions within diagnostics and medtech, including Medfield Diagnostics, Mölnlycke Health Care, and Vitrolife.

"Stefan has a long experience in commercially running and funding development companies, which is already very valuable to AcouSort," said AcouSort's CEO Dr. Torsten Freltoft.

ABOUT ACOUSORT

AcouSort AB (corporate registration number 556824-1037) is an innovative technology company focusing on developing products and solutions for integrated preparation of biological samples. With the help of sound waves, the company's products can separate blood cells, concentrate, purify, and stain cells, exosomes, and bacteria from biological samples. The technology of the company's products is acoustofluidics, where sound waves and microfluidics enable automated handling of samples in a range of application areas, from research on new biomarkers to the development of new diagnostic systems for near-patient testing - so-called Point-of Care (POC) systems. The company's commercialization strategy is based on the already proven business model of providing separation modules to diagnostic system manufacturers for integrated sample preparation as well as to continue the commercialization of the company's research instruments. With the help of the company's products and development of point-of-care tests, new diagnostic systems and treatments are enabled, addressing some of the most challenging disease areas of our time: cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. AcouSort is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.