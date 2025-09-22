AcouSort AB: AcouSort receives new order boosting Central European collaboration

AcouSort AB today announced it has received a third order from a Central European company that develops diagnostic systems and medical devices. The company evaluates AcouSort's novel technology for separation of cells from body fluids.

"We are very pleased to continue this important collaboration, which fits perfectly with our long-term business strategy to become an OEM provider to life science companies within the diagnostic and cell therapy fields, and we are delighted by the swift progression of this project," said AcouSort's CEO Dr. Torsten Freltoft.

The collaboration was originally initiated in mid-autumn 2024 by an order of an AcouSort evaluation kit, and earlier this year, the project continued with an order of additional separation modules to continue the process of evaluating the broader feasibility of AcouSort's technology.

The third order aims to continue building on the product concept and includes additional components (drive modules and separation modules) to be used for prototyping and the product design process.

"There is a great commitment from both sides to take this significant collaboration forward," concludes Dr. Freltoft.

