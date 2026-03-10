AcouSort AB: AcouSort receives prepayment of royalties

AcouSort AB today announced the signing of an amendment to its license and distribution agreement with the leading blood-gas analyzer company, Werfen. Under the amendment, Werfen will prepay minimum royalties for 2027 and 2028. Together with Werfen's regular 2026 minimum royalty, the total sum payable to AcouSort in early 2026 amounts to approximately USD 1.3 million.

"Based on our current cash position and this prepayment together with Werfen's regular 2026 minimum royalties alone will fund AcouSort into 2027," said AcouSort's CEO Dr. Torsten Freltoft.

The original agreement was signed in spring 2018. Using AcouSort acoustofluidic background technology, the parties jointly developed the solution now implemented in Werfen's groundbreaking GEM Premier 7000 system for point-of-care blood gas analysis.

The hemolysis detection in GEM Premier 7000 is based upon patented acoustofluidic technology for plasma separation, combined with photometric determination. In just 45 seconds, the GEM Premier 7000 detects hemolysis, while delivering a complete menu of blood-gas results (pH, pO2, pO2, sodium, potassium, ionized calcium, chloride, glucose, lactate, hematocrit, total hemoglobin, total bilirubin and CO-Oximetry).

No other terms of the License and Distribution Agreement with Werfen have been changed. In terms of liquidity, the change takes effect within Q1, while revenue recognition occurs according to applicable accounting principles.

This information is information that AcouSort is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-10 17:30 CET.

ABOUT ACOUSORT

AcouSort AB (corporate registration number 556824-1037) is an innovative technology company focusing on developing products and solutions for integrated preparation of biological samples. With the help of sound waves, the company's products can separate blood cells, concentrate, purify, and stain cells, exosomes, and bacteria from biological samples. The technology of the company's products is acoustofluidics, where sound waves and microfluidics enable automated handling of samples in a range of application areas, from research on new biomarkers to the development of new diagnostic systems for near-patient testing - so-called Point-of Care (POC) systems. The company's commercialization strategy is based on the already proven business model of providing separation modules to diagnostic system manufacturers for integrated sample preparation as well as to continue the commercialization of the company's research instruments. With the help of the company's products and development of point-of-care tests, new diagnostic systems and treatments are enabled, addressing some of the most challenging disease areas of our time: cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. AcouSort is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.