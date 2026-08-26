Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
20 Meter - so tief musste dieser Kupfer-Explorer bohren, um fündig zu werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D9NV | ISIN: DK0062266474 | Ticker-Symbol: PI3
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 10:39
54,60 Euro
+1,30 % +0,70
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUBRA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUBRA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,4554,7010:46
54,4554,7010:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 07:00 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gubra A/S: Gubra announces achievement of milestone from AbbVie following initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial of ABBV-295, a long-acting amylin analog

  • ABBV-295 is a long-acting amylin analog that represents a mechanistically distinct class from incretin-based therapies such as GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonists.
  • Under Gubra's license agreement with AbbVie, the initiation of the Phase 2 trial triggers a milestone payment of USD 50 million to Gubra.

Markus Rohrwild, CEO of Gubra, says:
"The advancement of ABBV-295 into Phase 2 marks an important milestone for Gubra and brings the program another step closer to potentially expanding treatment options for people living with overweight or obesity. The Phase 1 data have demonstrated encouraging potential for differentiation, and we believe ABBV-295 has the potential to become an important part of the next generation of therapies for chronic weight management. We are very pleased to see the program progress into Phase 2 under AbbVie's leadership. This achievement also provides further validation of the strength of Gubra's drug discovery platform and our ability to discover and develop differentiated peptide therapeutics with the potential to address major unmet medical needs."

The Phase 2 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-finding trial designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of ABBV-295 in approximately 360 adults who are obese (BMI =30 kg/m²) or overweight (BMI =27 kg/m²) with at least one weight-related comorbidity. Participants will be randomized to one of six active treatment arms or placebo, evaluating different dosing paradigms over a 52-week treatment period. The primary endpoint is the percentage change in body weight from baseline at week 32. Additional details are available at ClinicalTrials.gov (Identifier: NCT07752979).

The Phase 2 initiation of ABBV-295 is supported by data from a comprehensive Phase 1 program, including single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) studies. The 12/13-week Phase 1 MAD study in adults (88% male) with a mean BMI below 30 kg/m2 at baseline demonstrated dose-dependent weight reduction of up to 9.8% with weekly dosing after 12 weeks, with comparable weight reduction observed after 13 weeks with every-other-week and monthly dosing after week 5. ABBV-295 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile at all evaluated dose levels. An ongoing Phase 1b MAD study in the U.S. (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT07291232) is evaluating ABBV-295 in participants with obesity, with a higher baseline BMI (30-45 kg/m²) and a greater proportion of female participants compared with the prior Phase 1 MAD studies.

About ABBV-295
ABBV-295 is an investigational, long-acting amylin analog being developed for chronic weight management and other potential indications. ABBV-295 was discovered by Gubra using Gubra's streaMLine platform. ABBV-295 has not been approved by any health regulatory authority worldwide. The safety and efficacy of ABBV-295 have not been established.

About the AbbVie and Gubra partnership
In March 2025, Gubra and AbbVie entered into a license agreement for ABBV-295. Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will lead development and commercialization activities of ABBV-295 globally. Gubra is eligible to receive up to USD 1.875 billion in potential development, commercial, and sales-based milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on global net sales.

Contacts at Gubra
Media: Marianne Thomas (mho@gubra.dk, +45 2483 2663)
Investors: Kristian Borbos (kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035) and Adam Lange (adl@gubra.dk, +45 6646 1589)

About Gubra
Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark and listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, is a disease-agnostic techbio company specialized in peptide-based drug discovery and preclinical contract research services. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organized in three main business units - Biotech, CRO, and Ventures. The business areas create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while investing in high-impact biotech R&D projects with significant value inflection potential through partnerships. Gubra has around 300 employees and had revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (around $400 million) in 2025.

See www.gubra.dk for more information.

Legal Notices
© 2026 Gubra A/S ("Gubra"). All Gubra logos, trademarks and trade names are the property of Gubra A/S or its affiliates. Any third-party trademarks or tradenames referenced are the property of their respective owners and references do not imply third party endorsement or sponsorship. All rights reserved.

This information is intended solely for corporate communications and investor relations purposes. It does not constitute medical advice, advertising, promotion, or marketing of any product. At date of publication, Gubra's biotechnology or partnered products are investigational development candidates and have not received a marketing authorization in any country worldwide.

This information is not a prospectus or offering circular and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities in Denmark or any jurisdiction, including the United States.

The information or opinions provided are made at the date of publication and are subject to change. While reasonable care has been taken, Gubra makes no warranty of accuracy, completeness, or reliability. Information or opinions provided may also include third party data that has not been independently verified.

This document may contain forward-looking statements involving opportunities, expectations, risks and uncertainties, however actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe" "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast" "goal", "intend", "may", "plan", "possible", "potential", "would", and other words and terms of similar meaning. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these statements and Gubra disclaims and excludes all liability caused by such reliance. We do not undertake or commit to update these statements for subsequent changes, unless required by applicable laws, rules or regulation.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.