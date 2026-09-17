Gubra A/S: Gubra collaboration partner Hemab announces first participant dosed in Phase 1 clinical trial of HMB-003, an investigational therapy for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding

Today, Gubra announced that its partner Hemab Therapeutics has dosed the first healthy volunteer in its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating HMB-003, an investigational therapy for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding. HMB-003 was discovered under a collaboration between Gubra and Hemab Therapeutics, combining Gubra's streaMLine peptide discovery platform with Hemab's expertise in bleeding disorders. HMB-003 is proprietary to Hemab, and Hemab is solely responsible for its development and commercialization.



The Phase 1 study (NCT07798505) is a randomized, placebo-controlled, single-ascending-dose escalation trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of HMB-003 in healthy adult volunteers.



Further details are available in Hemab Therapeutics' press release: https://ir.hemab.com/news-releases/news-release-details/hemab-therapeutics-announces-first-participant-dosed-phase-1



About HMB-003

HMB-003 is a subcutaneously administered peptide-based plasmin inhibitor with a durable half-life - a proven therapeutic target in coagulation medicine - being developed as a novel antifibrinolytic designed to reduce bleeding across multiple settings. Engineered to directly inhibit plasmin at its active site, HMB-003 blocks fibrinolysis independently of the plasminogen activation pathway. HMB-003 is optimized to provide sustained bleed protection across multiple high-unmet-need conditions, ranging from heavy menstrual bleeding and hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia to peri-operative bleeding management. For more information, please visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT07798505).



In 2023, Gubra and Hemab Therapeutics entered into a collaboration agreement to discover a novel peptide drug candidate. The project combines Gubra's streaMLineTM peptide discovery platform with Hemab's expertise in in bleeding disorders. HMB-003 was discovered under this collaboration agreement. Hemab is solely responsible for development and commercialization of HMB-003.

Contacts at Gubra

Media: Marianne Thomas (mho@gubra.dk, +45 2483 2663)

Investors: Kristian Borbos (kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035) and Adam Lange (adl@gubra.dk, +45 6646 1589)

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark and listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, is a disease-agnostic techbio company specialized in peptide-based drug discovery and preclinical contract research services. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organized in three main business units - Biotech, CRO, and Ventures. The business areas create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while investing in high-impact biotech R&D projects with significant value inflection potential through partnerships. Gubra has around 300 employees and had revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (around $400 million) in 2025. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

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