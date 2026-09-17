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WKN: A3D9NV | ISIN: DK0062266474 | Ticker-Symbol: PI3
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 16:45
40,340 Euro
+3,38 % +1,320
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUBRA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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GUBRA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
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39,90040,78016:55
0,0000,00016:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 14:45 Uhr
43 Leser
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Gubra A/S: Gubra collaboration partner Hemab announces first participant dosed in Phase 1 clinical trial of HMB-003, an investigational therapy for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding

Today, Gubra announced that its partner Hemab Therapeutics has dosed the first healthy volunteer in its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating HMB-003, an investigational therapy for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding. HMB-003 was discovered under a collaboration between Gubra and Hemab Therapeutics, combining Gubra's streaMLine peptide discovery platform with Hemab's expertise in bleeding disorders. HMB-003 is proprietary to Hemab, and Hemab is solely responsible for its development and commercialization.

The Phase 1 study (NCT07798505) is a randomized, placebo-controlled, single-ascending-dose escalation trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of HMB-003 in healthy adult volunteers.

Further details are available in Hemab Therapeutics' press release: https://ir.hemab.com/news-releases/news-release-details/hemab-therapeutics-announces-first-participant-dosed-phase-1

About HMB-003
HMB-003 is a subcutaneously administered peptide-based plasmin inhibitor with a durable half-life - a proven therapeutic target in coagulation medicine - being developed as a novel antifibrinolytic designed to reduce bleeding across multiple settings. Engineered to directly inhibit plasmin at its active site, HMB-003 blocks fibrinolysis independently of the plasminogen activation pathway. HMB-003 is optimized to provide sustained bleed protection across multiple high-unmet-need conditions, ranging from heavy menstrual bleeding and hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia to peri-operative bleeding management. For more information, please visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT07798505).

In 2023, Gubra and Hemab Therapeutics entered into a collaboration agreement to discover a novel peptide drug candidate. The project combines Gubra's streaMLineTM peptide discovery platform with Hemab's expertise in in bleeding disorders. HMB-003 was discovered under this collaboration agreement. Hemab is solely responsible for development and commercialization of HMB-003.

Contacts at Gubra
Media: Marianne Thomas (mho@gubra.dk, +45 2483 2663)
Investors: Kristian Borbos (kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035) and Adam Lange (adl@gubra.dk, +45 6646 1589)

About Gubra
Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark and listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, is a disease-agnostic techbio company specialized in peptide-based drug discovery and preclinical contract research services. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organized in three main business units - Biotech, CRO, and Ventures. The business areas create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while investing in high-impact biotech R&D projects with significant value inflection potential through partnerships. Gubra has around 300 employees and had revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (around $400 million) in 2025. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

Legal Notices
© 2026 Gubra A/S ("Gubra"). All Gubra logos, trademarks and trade names are the property of Gubra A/S or its affiliates. Any third-party trademarks or tradenames referenced are the property of their respective owners and references do not imply third party endorsement or sponsorship. All rights reserved.

This information is intended solely for corporate communications and investor relations purposes. It does not constitute medical advice, advertising, promotion, or marketing of any product. At date of publication, Gubra's biotechnology or partnered products are investigational development candidates and have not received a marketing authorization in any country worldwide.

This information is not a prospectus or offering circular and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities in Denmark or any jurisdiction, including the United States.

The information or opinions provided are made at the date of publication and are subject to change. While reasonable care has been taken, Gubra makes no warranty of accuracy, completeness or reliability. Information or opinions provided may also include third-party data that has not been independently verified.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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