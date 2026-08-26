

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woolworths Group Limited (WLW.L, WOW.AX), an Australian Grocery giant reported higher profit for fiscal 2026, compared to the prior year. Furthermore, the company lifted its final dividend for 2026.



On the ASX, the shares closed Wednesday's trading 3.42 percent higher at A$40.18.



Net profit attributable to equity holders rose by 18.1 percent to A$1.138 billion from A$963 million in the previous year. Earnings per share went up by 15.4 percent to 130.9 cents from 113.5 cents prior year, driven by EBIT growth and stable finance costs.



Group EBITDA before significant items climbed by 6.7 percent to A$6.089 billion from A$5.707 billion a year ago, mainly driven by EBITDA growth in all segments.



Group sales went 3.6 percent up to A$71.539 billion from A$69.077 billion previous year, with all segments reporting growth



The board of the company declared a final dividend of 52 cents per share, which is 15.6 percent higher than the prior year. This makes the full year dividend of 97 cents per share.



The dividend is to be paid on September 25 to the shareholders, with the record date of September 2.



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