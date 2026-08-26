China Eastern Airlines (CEAir) has completed a direct system connection with KAYAK, a leading U.S.-based travel metasearch platform, enabling more efficient, seamless flight bookings for passengers while significantly expanding its digital footprint across key overseas markets.

The partnership leverages KAYAK's "Ask AI" conversational tool, allowing international travelers to search routes, compare fares, and plan itineraries using natural-language queries in English, French, and other languages.

The AI assistant identifies travel intent, matches it with relevant CEAir flight options, and provides a seamless one-click transfer to the airline's official global website for booking, saving passengers the hassle of constantly switching between multiple platforms.

With KAYAK's service network spanning Europe, North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, and other key international markets, CEAir is extending the reach of its real-time flight and fare information directly to search users in overseas markets through this partnership, unlocking new possibilities for global network planning and product innovation while further expanding its passenger base in key markets worldwide.

The collaboration pairs traditional metasearch efficiency with generative-AI dialogue capabilities, not only serving passengers with firm travel plans but also tapping into latent demand by helping undecided users explore destination and scheduling possibilities.

Officially launched in mid-August 2026, the partnership marks the first time CEAir has linked directly with a leading overseas metasearch platform. It follows the airline's earlier exploration of AI-powered air travel services in the domestic market. In April 2026, CEAir launched an AI-powered air travel service with Alibaba's Qwen, which marked an innovative industry-first collaboration between an airline and an integrated AI platform in the Chinese market.

Taking digital innovation as a leverage, CEAir will continue expanding AI applications across air travel scenarios to make journeys smarter and more convenient for domestic and overseas passengers, the airline noted.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260826632935/en/

Contacts:

Company: China Eastern Airlines

Website: http://www.ceair.com/

Contact: fangying

TEL: 8621-62683320

Email: ceapr@ceair.com

City: Shanghai