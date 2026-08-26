

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST), a geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions provider, Wednesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Guidance Marine, a company focused on sensors that measure a vessel's position relative to nearby structures.



The financial details of the deal have not been divulged.



As per Hexagon, Guidance Marine's technologies are highly complementary to its existing marine capabilities. Hexagon's GNSS, positioning correction services, anti-jamming and assured positioning solutions establish a vessel's absolute position, while Guidance Marine's sensors determine its position relative to the structures and assets around it.



By combining the strengths of both the companies, Hexagon is expecting to bolster its ability to serve a vessel's full positioning requirement from a single, integrated portfolio, and deepen its relationships with Dynamic Positioning system suppliers and vessel operators.



'The transaction also broadens Hexagon's exposure to offshore wind, marine construction and port automation, where tighter tolerances and increasing levels of vessel autonomy are driving demand for precision station-keeping. Guidance Marine's installed base across more than 40 countries and its established OEM relationships accelerate Hexagon's access to these applications.', the company said in a statement.



Guidance Marine generated revenues of around €22 million in fiscal 2025 with an operating margin above Hexagon's average.



The transaction is expected to close by 2026 end with Guidance Marine becoming a part of Hexagon's NovAtel Positioning Division within the Autonomous Solutions Business Area.



Currently, Hexagon shares are trading at SEK 100.10, down 0.69% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



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