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WKN: A402TR | ISIN: US1511902041 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.08.26 | 22:00
0,808 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELULARITY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELULARITY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 02:06 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celularity Inc.: Celularity Provides Update Regarding Nasdaq Listing Compliance

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (the "Company") today announced that, on August 21, 2026, it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC stating that, because the Company has not filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026 and remains delinquent in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nasdaq has requested that the Company submit its plan to regain compliance by September 4, 2026. Any exception granted by Nasdaq will be limited to a maximum of 180 calendar days from the prescribed due date of the initial delinquent filing, or until November 16, 2026.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock, which continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CELU." The Company is working to complete and file both Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as soon as practicable

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a longevity-focused regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and manufacturing placental-derived cellular therapies. For more information, visit www.celularity.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's ability to complete its delayed filings and regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.