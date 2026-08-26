Eltel AB: Eltel acquires EWII's street lighting business and strengthens its market position in Jutland

Eltel Denmark has acquired EWII's street lighting business in Jutland. The acquisition strengthens Eltel's position in the street lighting market and expands its geographical presence in a region where the company sees significant potential for further growth.

As part of the acquisition, nine employees from EWII's street lighting business will join Eltel Denmark. They will be integrated into Eltel's organisation and join Eltel's office in Vejle.

The acquisition marks an important step in Eltel's ambition to further strengthen its position in the street lighting market and enhance its local presence in Jutland.

"This acquisition is part of our strategy to strengthen Eltel's operations in Jutland. In a short period of time, we have built a stronger position in the street lighting market, and by acquiring EWII's street lighting business, we gain skilled new colleagues, a stronger local presence and a solid platform for further business development," says Jonas Brødløs, Business Area Manager at Eltel Denmark.

Expands Eltel's street lighting business

Street lighting is a key part of society's critical infrastructure. It is not only about lighting public spaces, but also about enabling safety, mobility and security in everyday life.

Eltel has rapidly built a strong position in the street lighting market. Having previously mainly acted as a subcontractor, Eltel is today an important partner to municipalities, housing associations and corporate customers, delivering new lighting installations, operation and maintenance services, and energy optimisation. The acquisition of EWII's street lighting business will build on this development and provide Eltel with a stronger platform in Jutland.

"We are taking over a business that is a strong fit with Eltel's way of working. It will be fully integrated into our organisation, where we can contribute our experience, logistics and operational structure. This gives us the opportunity to create an even stronger and more scalable street lighting business in Jutland," says Jonas Brødløs.

Gaining market share in Jutland

Through the acquisition, Eltel strengthens its local presence close to customers in Jutland. This is important in a market where customers demand reliable operations, rapid fault resolution, transparency and a supplier that can take responsibility for the full delivery.

With their extensive experience, the nine new employees from EWII will play an important role in the continued development of Eltel's street lighting business.

"We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to Eltel. They bring valuable experience and local insight that we can build on. At the same time, they will gain access to Eltel's organisation, processes and nationwide expertise, enabling us to further strengthen delivery to our customers together," says Jonas Brødløs.

Critical infrastructure in everyday life

Eltel delivers critical infrastructure that helps keep society running in everyday life. Street lighting is an essential part of that infrastructure.

Illuminated roads, pedestrian and cycle paths, squares and public areas contribute to safety and security, enabling people to move around with confidence, including after dark. At the same time, modern street lighting is an area where operation, maintenance, energy optimisation and technical documentation are becoming increasingly important.

With the acquisition of EWII's street lighting business, Eltel strengthens its ability to deliver these solutions in Jutland. For Eltel, the acquisition represents a geographical expansion, an important commercial step and a further strengthening of the company's role as a provider of critical infrastructure in Denmark.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandra Kärnlund, Director, Communications

Phone: +46 70 910 0903, alexandra.karnlund@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel

Eltel is one of the leading service providers for critical infrastructure in the Nordics. Our 3,800 colleagues across the Nordics, Germany and Lithuania enable the digitalization and electrification of society by providing services and turnkey solutions for high performing communication and power networks and renewable energy. The head office is located in Sweden and Eltel's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2025 the total net sales amounted to EUR 817.8 million. Read more at www.eltelnetworks.com.