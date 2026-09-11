Eltel AB: Eltel wins frame agreement with KONSTANT worth EUR 73 million and strengthens its Danish Power business

Eltel Denmark has signed a frame agreement with KONSTANT for the expansion, operation and maintenance of the electricity distribution network in parts of Jutland. The agreement will run for five years, with an option for a three-year extension. The agreement has an estimated value of DKK 544 million, corresponding to EUR 73 million, for the initial five year term.

Through the agreement, Eltel will play a key role in servicing, maintaining and expanding KONSTANT's electricity network, including work on transformer stations, cable cabinets, maintenance, fault repair, emergency preparedness and 24/7 monitoring.

For Eltel Denmark, the contract marks an important strategic step for Eltel's Power business in Jutland and strengthens its position in the Power market.

The need for a stronger and more robust electricity network is increasing as society becomes more electrified. More heat pumps, electric vehicles, battery solutions, solar parks and other renewable energy sources are placing higher demands on the expansion, operation and maintenance of the electricity distribution network.

Through the frame agreement, Eltel will help ensure that KONSTANT's electricity network can continue to be developed and operated reliably in a market where the grid is playing an increasingly important role.

The frame agreement will enter into force on 1 February 2027 and run until 31 January 2035, provided that the options are exercised. Eltel Denmark plans to recruit approximately 40 new technicians for the assignment.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandra Kärnlund, Director, Communications

Phone: +46 70 910 0903, alexandra.karnlund@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel

Eltel is one of the leading service providers for critical infrastructure in the Nordics. Our 3,800 colleagues across the Nordics, Germany and Lithuania enable the digitalization and electrification of society by providing services and turnkey solutions for high performing communication and power networks and renewable energy. The head office is located in Sweden and Eltel's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2025 the total net sales amounted to EUR 817.8 million. Read more at www.eltelnetworks.com.

This information is information that Eltel is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-11 16:20 CEST.