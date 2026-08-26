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WKN: A3EWR4 | ISIN: SE0020848356 | Ticker-Symbol: 6ZZ
Frankfurt
26.08.26 | 09:55
7,345 Euro
-0,47 % -0,035
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RUSTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUSTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3807,44511:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 10:00 Uhr
130 Leser
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Rusta AB: 14 new stores this autumn as Rusta continues to grow across all markets

Today, August 26, Rusta opens new stores in Simrishamn, Sweden, and in Vantaa (Tammisto) and Iisalmi, Finland. A further eleven store openings will follow during the autumn across Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. Together with the 13 new stores opened this spring, Rusta will open a total of 27 new stores during the 2026 calendar year. The high expansion pace is a result of the strong store pipeline that Rusta has built up in recent years.

Of the 14 new stores opening this autumn, six are in Finland, five in Norway, two in Sweden and one in Germany. Rusta is thereby continuing to expand its store network across all markets and will have a total of 258 stores following the autumn openings.

"We continue to expand at a high pace, which demonstrates the strength of our store pipeline and the significant growth opportunities we see across our markets. Our strategy remains unchanged. We will continue to reach more customers through new stores, while further developing our concept, assortment and customer offering," says Cathrine Wigzell, CEO of Rusta.

Following today's three store openings, the expansion will continue with a further eleven new locations during the autumn. These include Dortmund, which will become Rusta's eleventh store in Germany. The store expansion is complemented by the continued development of Rusta's online offering through Rusta Online, which is now available across all markets.

Planned store openings during autumn 2026:

  • Simrishamn, Sweden
  • Kramfors, Sweden
  • Bergen (Midtun), Norway
  • Bergen (Fyllingsdalen), Norway
  • Skien (Herkules), Norway
  • Stjørdal, Norway
  • Harstad, Norway
  • Vantaa (Tammisto), Finland
  • Raasepori (Karjaa), Finland
  • Iisalmi, Finland
  • Ylivieska, Finland
  • Hyvinkää, Finland
  • Siilinjärvi, Finland
  • Dortmund, Germany

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Gärdestad, Corporate PR and Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)70 166 48 73
E-mail: cecilia.gardestad@rusta.com
investors.rusta.com

About Rusta
Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 240 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 5,000 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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