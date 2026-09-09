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WKN: A3EWR4 | ISIN: SE0020848356 | Ticker-Symbol: 6ZZ
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 09:55
7,425 Euro
+2,98 % +0,215
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RUSTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUSTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1207,15510:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 07:00 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rusta AB: Interim report Q1 26/27: Profitable growth in all segments

Rusta delivers a solid start to the 2026/27 financial year, with sales growth and improved profitability in all segments during the first quarter, May to July. Net sales amounted to SEK 3,489 million (3,174) during the quarter, an increase of 9.9 percent. Sales increased both in total and in comparable stores, while the gross margin strengthened and the number of customers grew. Rusta's updated store concept continues to generate positive effects on sales and customer purchasing behavior. Store expansion continues at a high pace, with five new store openings during the quarter.

Summary of the first quarter 2026/27:

Figures in brackets refer to the first quarter of 2025/26

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 3,489 million (3,174), an increase of 9.9% (3.4%)
  • Net sales excl. currency effects increased during the quarter by 8.7% (6.0%)
  • Comparable sales excl. currency increased by 2.2% (1.2%)
  • Gross profit increased by 14.5% to SEK 1,546 million (1,350) and gross margin to 44.3% (42.6%)
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 330 million (280) and the EBITA margin was 9.5% (8.8%)
  • Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 216 million (174)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 758 million (472)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.4 (1.1)
  • During the quarter, five (zero) new stores were opened

Cathrine Wigzell, CEO of Rusta, comments on the quarter:
"Rusta has demonstrated a solid start to the 2026/27 financial year, with sales growth and improved profitability across all segments. Sales increased both in total and in comparable stores, driven by more customers and improved conversion. The gross margin strengthened, driven by strong results from the product assortment renewal and favorable currency effects. Rusta's updated store concept continues to contribute positively to sales and customer willingness to purchase. With our strong balance sheet, we continue to invest for the future through low prices, increased efficiency and more store openings."

Presentation of the report
Rusta presents the interim report for the first quarter 2026/27 via audiocast and telephone conference today, Wednesday, September 9, at 09:00 CEST. The report will be presented by CEO Cathrine Wigzell and CFO Sofie Malmunger. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to audiocast participation (no advance notification is necessary): https://rusta.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026-27/register

Registration to participate via telephone: https://events.inderes.com/rusta/q1-report-2026-27/dial-in

After registration you will be provided a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Gärdestad, Corporate PR and Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)70 166 48 73
E-mail: cecilia.gardestad@rusta.com
investors.rusta.com

About Rusta
Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 240 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 5,000 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com

This information is information that Rusta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-09 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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