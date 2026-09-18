Rusta AB: Resolutions at the annual general meeting in Rusta AB (publ)

At the annual general meeting in Rusta which was held on Friday, 18 September 2026 in Upplands Väsby, it was resolved on, among other things, a dividend of SEK 1.80 per share, election of the members of the board of directors and auditor, implementation of a long-term incentive programme and authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on acquisitions and transfers of own shares.

Adoption of income statements and balance sheets

The annual general meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025/2026.

Dividend

The annual general meeting resolved on a dividend of SEK 1.80 per share for the financial year 2025/2026 and that Tuesday, 22 September 2026 shall be the record date for the dividend. Payment is expected to be made through Euroclear Nordics AB on Friday, 25 September 2026.

Discharge from liability

The annual general meeting resolved to discharge all members of the board of directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025/2026.

Election of the board of directors and determination of the fees to be paid to the board of directors

The annual general meeting resolved, for the period until the close of the next annual general meeting, that the board of directors shall consist of eight directors and to re-elect Claus Juel-Jensen, Anders Forsgren, Björn Forssell, Eva-Lotta Sjöstedt, Maria Edsman, Victor Forsgren and Åsa Källenius and to elect Mats Rignell as new member of the board of directors. The annual general meeting further resolved to re-elect Claus Juel-Jensen as chair of the board of directors for the period until the close of the next annual general meeting.

The annual general meeting further resolved that fees to the members of the board of directors and to the members of the board of directors' committees for the period until the close of the next annual general meeting shall be paid in accordance with the following:

SEK 1,050,000 to the chair of the board of directors,

SEK 465,000 to each of the other members of the board of directors elected by a general meeting,

SEK 150,000 to the chair of the audit committee,

SEK 65,000 to each of the other members of the audit committee,

SEK 85,000 to the chair of the expansion committee,

SEK 45,000 to each of the other members of the expansion committee,

SEK 85,000 to the chair of the remuneration committee, and

SEK 45,000 to each of the other members of the remuneration committee.

Election of auditor and determination of the fees to be paid to the auditor

The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for the period until the close of the next annual general meeting and resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Resolution on approval of the remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' remuneration report for the financial year 2025/2026.

Resolutions on implementation of a long-term incentive programme, authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on acquisitions and transfers of own shares as well as a resolution on transfer of own shares

The annual general meeting resolved on implementation of a long-term incentive programme encompassing up to 41 employees, consisting of the company's CEO, members of the executive management and certain other key employees. Participation in the programme requires that the participant allocates Rusta shares held by them to the programme as savings shares. Participants will, provided that certain conditions are fulfilled, be entitled to, free of charge, receive 0.5 matching shares per savings share, and, additionally, provided that certain pre-determined performance targets are fulfilled, a maximum of five performance shares per savings share. The company's CEO shall, instead of what is stated regarding the other participants, be entitled to receive a maximum of six performance shares on otherwise the same terms as the other participants and shall not be entitled to receive any matching shares.

The annual general meeting further resolved, for the purpose of securing the company's commitments under the incentive programme and thereto related costs, on an authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on acquisitions and transfers of own shares as well as a transfer of own shares to the participants of the incentive programme. Acquisitions may be made of up 492,645 own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the price limitations set out in the applicable rules at the trading venue, of which up to 374,863 shares may be transferred free of charge to the participants of the incentive programme in accordance with the terms and conditions of the programme. The board of directors was further authorised to, in order to continuously adapt the number of shares acquired to secure commitments and costs under this incentive programme and previous incentive programmes, transfer own shares up to the number of shares that, at any given time, are held by the company on Nasdaq Stockholm within the registered price interval at any given time and in accordance with the rules otherwise applicable at the trading venue.

The minutes from the annual general meeting will be made available at the company's offices and on the company's website (https://investors.rusta.com/en/investor-relations/).

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Gärdestad, Corporate PR and Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)70 166 48 73

E-mail: cecilia.gardestad@rusta.com

investors.rusta.com

About Rusta

Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 240 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 5,000 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com