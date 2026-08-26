Kendrion N.V.: Kendrion reports strong first half of 2026, with continuing growth in revenue and profitability

• Q2 2026 revenue grew by 4% to EUR 63.6 million (Q2 2025: EUR 61.4 million)• HY1 2026 revenue was EUR 128.8 million, up 4% (HY1 2025: EUR 123.4 million)• Q2 2026 normalized EBITDA increased by 16% to EUR 11.5 million (Q2 2025: EUR 9.9 million)• HY1 2026 normalized EBITDA grew by 18% to EUR 22.5 million (HY1 2025: EUR 19.0 million)• HY1 2026 normalized EBITDA margin of 17.5% (HY1 2025: 15.4%), at the upper end of the target range• HY1 2026 normalized return on invested capital increased to 26.3% (HY1 2025: 13.9%)• Strategic update and 2027-2030 financial targets to be presented at the Capital Markets Day on 17 September 2026Joep van Beurden, Kendrion CEO:"A robust second quarter built on a solid first quarter, giving us a strong first half of 2026 in both revenue and profitability. Our EBITDA margin is at the upper end of our EBITDA target range of 15% -18%, which is clear evidence that our transformation to an industrial motion and control specialist is paying off. Both Industrial Brakes (IB) and Industrial Actuators & Controls (IAC) grew in the first half of the year, and the order book for the remainder of the year is healthy. Mobility, which we are gradually exiting, delivered an excellent six months, with further improvements in profitability and cash generation.These results show the value of our focus on the high-value segments of robotics and automation, healthcare and medtech, energy and transmission, and industrial safety. The order book is healthy and the project pipeline is at record levels. Both IAC and IB have clear room to grow in the second half of this year and well beyond it.A normalized EBITDA margin of 17.5% and a return on invested capital of 26.3% mean we have met or exceeded our 2027 financial targets ahead of schedule. At our Capital Markets Day on 17 September 2026, we will set out our strategy and financial targets for 2027-2030, together with insight into our project pipeline and product development.Macroeconomic risks such as inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty persist, but our markets of focus are structural growth markets. We are confident in delivering continuing profitable growth in the second half of 2026 and beyond."Read full press release:https://www.kendrion.com/en/newsroom/detail/news/q2/hy1-2026-results