Kendrion N.V.: Capital Markets Day 2026 - Kendrion to focus on high-margin industrial growth

• Kendrion has completed its strategic pivot to become an innovative motion and control specialist, focused on selected growth markets• Delivered existing financial commitments ahead of schedule, including a 15-18% EBITDA margin from 2025 onwards• Uniquely positioned to benefit from secular growth in four selected markets: Robotics & Automation, Healthcare & MedTech, Energy & Transmission Infrastructure, and Industrial SafetyRecord project pipeline continues to expand, led by Robotics & AutomationNew targets set for 2027-2030: 5-8% annual industrial growth, 17-20% EBITDA margin and 100% cash conversionToday, at its Capital Markets Day (CMD), Kendrion presents its strategic priorities and growth plans as an industrial motion and control specialist through its business groups Industrial Brakes (IB) and Industrial Actuators & Controls (IAC).Following its strategic transformation, Kendrion has leveraged its deep expertise in valves, actuators, brakes, and control technology for industrial applications. IAC and IB both focus on mission-critical, high-durability technologies that are characterized by a high cost of failure while representing a small share of system cost. Both business groups focus on four secular growth markets: Robotics & Automation, Healthcare & MedTech, Energy & Transmission Infrastructure, and Industrial Safety.Kendrion will elaborate on its market opportunities, new financial targets, and investment criteria, while the two business groups will provide insights into their respective technologies, pipelines, and market opportunities. Kendrion will also provide an update on the progress made under its 2024-2028 ESG plan and explain the priorities for the remainder of the program.Joep van Beurden, Kendrion CEO:"With the strong progress we have made in the past years, we are benefiting from secular growth opportunities in our four selected markets. Our customers need motion technology that is safe, precise and reliable, and they need it in markets where the demand for high-performance components is growing.Our strong pipeline is expanding in Robotics & Automation, which is at an inflection point fueled by digitalization and AI integration, a shortage of workers for manual-intensive tasks and global supply chain reshoring. Growth in Healthcare & MedTech is driven by the aging population and rise of personalized medicine and diagnostics, while Energy & Transmission Infrastructure serves the growing need for grid modernization, electrification, and wind infrastructure. Increasing regulation around cybersecurity and machine safety further boost the opportunities in Industrial Safety.With our deep expertise in valves, actuators, brakes, and control technology, we are uniquely positioned to benefit from these market tailwinds. I am convinced that we can further strengthen our market position based on our advanced intellectual property, deep application know-how, high-quality products, long-cycle co-development with customers, and demanding regulatory certifications.Our strong financial discipline will enable us to generate operating leverage, leading to increased profit margins and higher cashflow and shareholder returns."Update on financial targetsKendrion is on track to deliver the objectives set at the 2024 CMD ahead of schedule. The EBITDA margin over the last twelve months (LTM) is 16.4%, against the 15-18% target from 2025 onwards, with LTM ROI excluding goodwill at 26.3%, against the 2027 target of 23-27%.For the period 2027-2030, Kendrion sets new financial targets linking growth, operating leverage and disciplined cash conversion:• Industrial revenue growth expectation: 5-8% per annum• Group EBITDA margin: 17-20%• Cash conversion: 100% of net profitKendrion will continue its disciplined capital allocation, focusing on organic growth, while maintaining flexibility for M&A, supported by a healthy balance sheet. Kendrion intends to maintain its dividend pay-out policy of at least 50% of normalized net profit.Live webcastToday's Capital Markets Day presentation begins at 2:00 PM CEST. Click here to join the live webcast, which includes Q&A and playback options. All relevant information will be available on Kendrion's website.Profile of Kendrion N.V.Kendrion is an industrial motion and control specialist and develops, manufactures, and markets high-quality electromagnetic systems and components for a broad range of industrial applications. For more than a century, we have been engineering precision parts for the world's leading innovators in industrial applications and passenger cars and commercial vehicles. As a leading technology pioneer, Kendrion invents, designs, and manufactures complex components and customized systems as well as local solutions on demand.We are committed to the engineering challenges of tomorrow, and taking responsibility for how we source, manufacture, and conduct business is embedded into our culture of innovation. Headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange, Kendrion's expertise extends across Europe, to the Americas and Asia. Created with passion and engineered with precision.Amsterdam, 17 September 2026,The Executive BoardFor more information, please contact:Kendrion N.V.Mr. Joep van BeurdenChief Executive OfficerTel: +31 6 82 56 85 65Email: IR@kendrion.com