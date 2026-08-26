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WKN: 881026 | ISIN: FI0009005987 | Ticker-Symbol: RPL
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 11:48
23,870 Euro
+0,25 % +0,060
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,80023,82012:21
23,80023,82012:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 10:10 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM receives European Commission's Statement of Objections

(UPM, Helsinki, August 26, 2026 at 11.10 EEST) - As part of the merger control approval process for the planned graphic paper Joint Venture between UPM and Sappi, the European Commission has issued a Statement of Objections.

The adoption of a Statement of Objections (SO) is a customary step during an in-depth merger investigation by the European Commission. In the SO, the Commission has provided more details on its preliminary concerns. Together with Sappi, UPM is reviewing the SO carefully and will respond in due course.

UPM is confident that it will be able to respond fully to the Commission's preliminary concerns, and remains convinced that the planned Joint Venture is a necessary step to secure reliable supply continuity for graphic paper customers in Europe and strengthen the resilience of the entire European graphic paper industry, in the interest of customers. UPM will continue to engage constructively with the Commission during the next stages of the ongoing investigation.

UPM, Media relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
UPM - we renew the everyday
Read more: upm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | UPM materialsolutions WeRenewTheEveryday


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.