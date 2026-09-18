

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finnish paper maker UPM-Kymmene Oyj (RPL.F) announced on Friday that Lasse von Hertzen will become Chief Financial Officer of WISA Group Plc once the planned demerger is completed at the end of October.



Von Hertzen had been serving as interim CFO. Trading in WISA shares on Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to begin on November 2, 2026, following the demerger's completion on October 31.



WISA's planned leadership team will include President and CEO Tuija Suur-Hamari, CFO von Hertzen, and other senior executives.



On the Frankfurt stock exchange, shares of UPM-Kymmene were gaining 0.53 percent, changing hands at 26.32 euros.



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