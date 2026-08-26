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WKN: A1W038 | ISIN: CA25862T1003 | Ticker-Symbol: 1D4
Tradegate
25.08.26 | 17:36
1,198 Euro
+3,10 % +0,036
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1561,18011:58
1,1581,17810:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP1,198+3,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.