Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQX: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company" or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Huebert, MNRM, as Vice President, Permitting, Regulatory & Indigenous Relations.

Mr. Huebert will lead Doubleview's permitting, regulatory, and compliance program for the Company's 100%-owned Hat polymetallic project in northwestern British Columbia as his priority. Mr. Huebert will work with the Company by coordinating directly with the Company's technical team, consultants, regulators, First Nations and communities as the Hat Project advances.

The appointment gives Doubleview dedicated senior leadership for the detailed work that underpins responsible project advancement, including, building and managing the permitting path, maintaining regulatory discipline, coordinating environmental baseline work, managing commitments and records, and supporting early, respectful and practical engagement with First Nations and communities.

Leadership Mandate

Mr. Huebert will personally drive the Company's permitting and regulatory roadmap, which the Company intends to involve British Columbia exploration permit applications and supporting authorizations, renewal and deadline tracking, regulator follow-up, compliance records and document control. Mr. Huebert will ensure submissions are complete, accurate and defensible, and that regulatory commitments remain visible to the project team.

Mr. Huebert's work will include coordinating baseline studies, identifying information needs for wildlife, vegetation, archaeology, hydrology and meteorology, and ensuring that consultant deliverables are properly reviewed, documented and ready to support any permitting and future technical studies. Mr. Huebert is expected to support mineral tenure and claims administration and work directly with package owners and technical teams to close gaps and keep work moving.

Mr. Huebert will support Indigenous and community coordination by tracking any consultation requirements, maintaining clear records and contributing to exploration agreements, memoranda, protocols and capacity-funding arrangements where applicable. The appointment of Mr. Huebert does not imply the support or endorsement of any First Nation and does not prejudge any consultation, accommodation, regulatory or permitting process.

Executive Background

Mr. Huebert's career spans environmental management, permitting, government relations and mining across the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Mr. Huebert has held senior environmental positions with major and junior mining companies, served as Deputy Minister of Environment for the Yukon, founded and led Essential Resources Strategies, and served as Executive Vice President of the Mining Association of Manitoba and the Mines Accident Prevention Association.

At De Beers Canada, Mr. Huebert represented the company on the EPCM committee for the Gahcho Kué diamond project and served as Senior Manager of Environmental Affairs for the Northwest Territories. Mr. Huebert's responsibilities included environmental management systems, water and air-quality monitoring, mine-closure planning, financial assurance, processed-kimberlite storage certification, environmental-impact assessment review, biodiversity work and regulatory response to significant fuel spills. Also, Mr. Huebert collaborated with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Department of Environment, and the Mining Association of Canada on effluent-regulation revisions.

As President and Founder of Essential Resources Strategies, Mr. Huebert advised on Impact Benefit Agreement frameworks, exploration agreements, environmental regulatory procedures and Indigenous engagement strategies. He prepared guidance for Manitoba and Canada's mining-approval processes, completed exploration agreements and economic-development assessments for First Nations clients, and advised mining companies, governments and Indigenous organizations on regulatory and project-development matters.

As Yukon Deputy Minister of Environment, Mr. Huebert directed departmental staff through devolution and land-claim agreements, managed budgets and multiple branches, oversaw mine-remediation efforts, contributed to regulatory authorizations for placer mining and fulfilled obligations connected to Indigenous partnerships and northern development. In mining-association leadership, he supported the development of the Toward Sustainable Mining initiative and served on the Gateway Board of Directors and the Manitoba Labour Board.

Mr. Huebert holds a Master of Natural Resources Management from the University of Manitoba and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Manitoba. He pursued doctoral research at the University of British Columbia, where his research focused on supply constraints and impact assessments for strategic minerals.

CEO Comment

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview, stated: "Relationships with First Nations, permitting and regulatory discipline are core project work at Hat, not administrative afterthoughts. Mr. Huebert brings a combination of hands-on environmental management, northern government leadership, mining operations experience and practical work on Indigenous engagement, Impact Benefit Agreements and exploration agreements. That experience gives Doubleview leadership to help build a permitting path, keep commitments visible and engage respectfully and effectively with First Nations, regulators and communities."

Mr. Shirvani continued: "The Hat Project requires detailed work and steady execution as we advance it. Mr. Huebert will bring that focus to the day-to-day program and help ensure that our technical, environmental and corporate teams are working from complete, consistent and defensible information. We are pleased to welcome him to the Doubleview team."

Appointee Comment

Mr. Huebert stated: "Hat is a significant project with important work ahead. My focus will be practical, establishing a clear permitting roadmap, maintaining disciplined submissions and records, coordinating the environmental information the project needs, and supporting constructive early engagement with First Nations and communities. Responsible project development starts with doing that work consistently and with respect."

About the Hat Project

The Hat Project is a polymetallic copper-gold-cobalt-scandium-silver porphyry project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Project hosts a large alkalic porphyry-style mineralized system and has been the subject of extensive drilling, geological modelling, metallurgical test work, geophysical surveys and technical studies. Doubleview continues to advance the Hat Project through exploration, technical evaluation, metallurgical programs, environmental baseline work and future study planning.

About Doubleview Gold Corp.

Doubleview Gold Corp. is a mineral resource exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), the OTCQX Best Market (DBLVF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring and financing precious, base and critical mineral exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The Company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium and silver properties and through the application of advanced exploration methods.

Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca.

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

Doubleview Gold Corp., Vancouver, BC

For further information please contact:

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Mr. Huebert's responsibilities and expected contribution; the Company's permitting, regulatory, compliance, environmental baseline and First Nations engagement activities; future regulatory submissions, agreements, protocols and technical studies; and the potential advancement of the Hat Project.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by the Company at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding Mr. Huebert's continued service, the availability of personnel and financing, the timing and requirements of regulatory processes, the Company's ability to conduct effective engagement, and the availability and interpretation of technical and environmental information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, personnel and organizational risk, the possibility that regulatory approvals may not be obtained or may be delayed or subject to conditions, changes in laws and regulatory requirements, consultation and accommodation risk, First Nations and community relations risk, technical and environmental uncertainty, project delays, financing risk, market conditions and risks described in the Company's public filings. There is no assurance that the engagement of Mr. Huebert will lead to permitting for the Hat project.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311565

Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.