

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NWWCF, 1336.HK, 601336.SS) Wednesday announced 54 percent increase in profit for the first half, as revenues grew to 17.5 percent from the prior year.



Net profit attributable to shareholders of the company surged to RMB 22.793 billion, from RMB 14.799 billion last year. Profit before income tax gained to RMB 26.62 billion from RMB 16.218 billion a year ago.



Revenue for the first half increased to RMB 81.554 billion from RMB 69.429 billion in the previous year.



Total investment income climbed 27 percent to RMB 57.525 billion from RMB 45.288 billion in the prior year. Net assets per share attributable to shareholders was RMB 39.61 billion, up 10.8 percent from RMB 35.75 billion a year ago.



The Company said it plans to distribute 2026 interim cash dividend of RMB0.73 per share shareholders.



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