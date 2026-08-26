

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales declined at a steep pace in August as hot weather dampened demand, monthly Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Wednesday.



The retail sales balance fell to -48 percent in August from -26 percent in July. The balance was seen at -35 percent.



Retailers expect sales to decline further in September, with the balance at -22 percent.



The survey showed that the prolonged period of weak demand continues to weigh on retailers' sentiment, which fell at a faster pace in August. The corresponding balance declined to -29 percent from -15 percent in May.



Retail sales for the time of year were judged to be 'poor' in August, with the balance falling to -26 percent from -18 percent in July. September's sales are forecast to fall short of seasonal norms to a similar degree.



'Retail firms grew more downbeat in August as they grappled with sharply falling sales volumes,' CBI Lead Economist Martin Sartorius said. 'These weak trading conditions, which were echoed across the broader distribution sector, continued to weigh on retailers' investment and hiring plans,' added Sartorius.



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