Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA) ("Honey Badger Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its first ever field exploration program at its 100%-owned Yava Project, Nunavut.

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, commented:

"While the PC Silver Mine remains Honey Badger Silver's primary development focus, Yava is an often-overlooked project within our broader Canadian silver portfolio. Historical drilling in the 1970s at Yava identified a shallow polymetallic Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide ("VMS") system that has never been followed up on, while several historic silver occurrences and geophysics targets nearby have never seen modern exploration.

"Importantly, Yava also presents meaningful critical minerals upside with copper and zinc noted in the historical drilling. Our 2026 field program was designed to advance our understanding of this underexplored system, refine priority targets and lay the groundwork for future drilling. We believe Yava has the potential to emerge as a highly compelling exploration asset within the Honey Badger Silver portfolio."

Yava Project Highlights

Yava hosts a non-compliant, historical resource of 1.3 Mt grading 106.8 g/t silver, 1.03% copper, 4.96% zinc, 1.60% lead and 0.30 g/t gold1 (see section below on Yava historical resource estimate).1

Yava Main Zone comprises a shallow, massive sulphide lens between 10 - 35 metres thick with an approximate strike length of 250 metres that has only been tested by limited drilling in 1974-1975 to a vertical depth of ~80 metres that appears to remain open at depth and along strike.1

A large footwall alteration and stringer sulphide zone in contact with the massive sulphide lens has been traced for ~2.6 kilometres, suggesting potential for continuation of massive sulphide mineralization along strike.1

There remain several regional VTEM targets and historic occurrences at Yava along 16 kilometre strike length that have not seen modern exploration including historic grab samples with up to 4,960 g/t silver, 1.17 g/t gold, 3.45% lead, and 1.47% Zn.14

About Yava

Yava is a polymetallic VMS system located in the Hackett River greenstone belt, located approximately 450 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife and 40 kilometres south of the Hackett River deposit, which has a historical 2013 resource estimate of 25 Mt grading 130 g/t Ag (Indicated) and 57 Mt grading 100 g/t Ag (Inferred), equivalent to 105 Moz Ag (Indicated) and 183 Moz Ag (Inferred)2.

The 5,218-hectare Yava Project hosts a historical resource estimate of 1.3 Mt grading 106.8 g/t silver, 1.03% copper, 4.96% zinc, 1.60% lead, and 0.30 g/t gold, defined by 10 shallow drill holes and tested to only ~80 metres vertical depth1. Select historic drill results at the Yava Main Zone include 40.1 metres grading 67.53 g/t silver, 1.1% copper, 3.73% zinc, 0.54% gold, and 0.36% lead in DH Y-74-01, with an estimated true width of approximately 23 metres1. Despite these impressive results, Yava has not seen any new drilling since the initial discovery more than 50 years ago.





Figure 1. Regional map of the Yava property showing proximity to Glencore's Hackett River Deposit2, which is situated ~40 kilometres north along the same package of felsic and mafic volcanic rocks, as well as B2 Gold's George Project3, located ~30 kilometres northeast.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3204/311564_f63d636474a7e8a1_001full.jpg

The principal target at Yava is the Main Zone, where limited historical diamond drilling completed in 1974 and 1975 intersected a steeply dipping, tabular massive sulphide lens extending approximately 250 metres along strike and only tested to a vertical depth of ~80 metres, hosted near the contact between felsic and mafic volcanic rocks¹. Based on the results of this historical drill program, Brascan Resources Ltd. completed a preliminary mineral resource estimate in 1976, which was derived from approximately ten shallow drill holes completed during the 1974-1975 exploration campaigns. Côté and Campbell (2008), in their NI 43-101 technical report on the Yava Property, concluded that, "Based on the geometry of the mineralization outlined from the 1974/75 drilling, the Yava (Main) Zone remains fully open at depth, down dip and/or down plunge and apparently along strike as well for some unspecified distance".1 The historical resource estimates reported above are not compliant with NI 43-101, has not been verified by Honey Badger Silver and is not being treated as a current mineral resource (see section below on Yava historical resource estimate).

Beyond the Main Zone, Yava hosts numerous high-priority exploration targets identified through historical exploration, airborne geophysics (VTEM) and surface sampling that remain untested by drilling and follow-up prospecting. These include:

North Zone , where a historical grab sample reportedly returned 3,454 g/t silver and 0.17 g/t gold 4 ;

M-3 , where a historical grab sample reportedly returned 4,960 g/t silver, 1.17 g/t gold, 3.5% lead and 1.5% zinc 4 , coincident with a strong electromagnetic conductor;

Caribou Zone , where historical grab samples reportedly returned up to approximately 450 g/t silver 4 ;

M-1 and M-2 , coincident strong electromagnetic conductors, magnetic responses and alteration interpreted as favourable for VMS mineralization;

HLEM-C and HLEM-D , where historical work documented chalcopyrite and sphalerite mineralization associated with conductive horizons; and

South Zone, where anomalous gold has been historically reported in association with iron formation.





Figure 2. Regional geology map of the Yava Main Zone area showing the location of the Yava Deposit sitting centrally within a highly prospective ~6 kilometre mineralized trend. Note the extensive zone of footwall alteration and stringer sulfides to the north of the Yava deposit that remains untested. Coordinate system is shown in NAD83 Zone 13N.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3204/311564_f63d636474a7e8a1_002full.jpg

2026 Fieldwork at Yava

The 2026 work program at Yava was designed as a focused target-generation campaign ahead of potential future drilling. The team, led on the ground by APEX Geoscience and overseen by Honey Badger Silver, prioritized geological mapping and systematic sampling of the Main Zone area and nearby historic occurrences as well as untested regional VTEM targets. This fieldwork also provides Honey Badger Silver with an opportunity to submit samples using robust multi-element analytical packages to identify critical mineral potential at Yava that may have been previously unrecognized.

Honey Badger Silver would like to recognize and thank B2 Gold, who is providing important logistical support to the field crew at their nearby Goose Mine and airstrip.

Next Steps

Samples from the fieldwork program at Yava have been transported to Yellowknife under strict chain-of-custody procedures to an independent, accredited analytical laboratory for geochemical analysis.

Results from the 2026 programs will be integrated with Honey Badger Silver's extensive historical geological, geochemical, geophysical and drilling database to rank targets for follow-up exploration and potential future exploration work and potential drilling.

Historical Resource Estimate for Yava

Yava's historical resource estimate provided above is considered historical in nature, is not compliant with National Instrument 43-101, has not been verified by Honey Badger Silver, should not be relied upon, and is not being treated as a current mineral resource. The Company considers the estimate to be relevant as it highlights the potential for additional VMS-style mineralization to be discovered at Yava and supports the exploration rationale for follow-up prospecting and geological mapping in the area. While the estimate was reported by authors familiar with the operations and regional geology at the time, the reliability of the estimate is uncertain because the publication does not disclose sufficient information regarding the estimation methodology, assumptions, classification criteria, or supporting data necessary to evaluate the estimate under current CIM standards or NI 43-101 requirements. Verification and potential upgrading of the historical estimate would likely require review of available historical geological, sampling and drilling data, together with confirmatory drilling and sampling to validate the extent and continuity of the mineralization. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and Honey Badger Silver is not treating it as such.

About Honey Badger Silver (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA)

Honey Badger Silver is a Canadian silver and critical minerals company focused on developing its unique portfolio of projects in Northern Canada. Its principal development asset is the PC Silver Mine in the Northwest Territories, alongside seven other silver and critical minerals projects including Sunrise Lake, Plata, Yava and Nanisivik.

In addition, the Company also holds over 10,000 ounces of physical silver that is subject to a silver loan arrangement with a stated 12% annual yield.

Led by a proven team of mine-builders and capital markets professionals, Honey Badger Silver is building a cash-generating, asset-backed platform for the bull cycle in precious and critical minerals.

More information is available at www.honeybadgersilver.com

Chad Williams

Executive Chairman, Interim CEO

Historical Information

(1)Cote, R. and Campbell, C. (2008). The Yava Property of Savant Explorations Limited, Hackett-Back River Greenstone Belt, Mackenzie Mining District, Territory of Nunavut, Canada: The 2007 High Resolution HeliGEOTEM Survey and Preliminary Ground Follow-Up Using Rock and Soil Geochemical Sampling over Selected A.E.M. Anomalies. National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, dated February 15, 2008.

(2)Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., Hackett River NI 43-101 Technical Report, effective July 31, 2013. Technical and scientific informatin from nearby properties, such as Hackett River, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization at Yava.

(3)https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/03/27/3051096/0/en/b2gold-announces-updated-mineral-reserve-life-of-mine-plan-for-the-goose-project-commencing-a-study-to-expand-mill-throughput-at-the-goose-project-b2gold-confirms-construction-and-.html

(4)Grab samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the property, and therefore should not be relied upon as indicative of average grades or mineralized continuity.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Technical and scientific information from nearby properties, such as Hackett River, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization at Yava.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the Project was reviewed and approved by Andrew Jedemann, MSc., P.Geo. who is an independent consultant and "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Jedemann has not verified the historical exploration results, sampling data and other historical information in this news release. Accordingly, such information should not be relied upon and is presented for informational purposes only.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, Honey Badger Silver's strategic objectives and the potential of the Company's mineral projects. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Honey Badger Silver to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ under Honey Badger Silver's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311564

Source: Honey Badger Silver Inc.