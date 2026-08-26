Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Metatek Group Ltd. (TSX: MTEK) ("Metatek" or the "Company"), the exclusive global provider of Enhanced Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry ("eFTG") and Digital Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry ("dFTG"), today announced that the data acquisition is underway on new survey programs in Japan and Azerbaijan, deploying the Company's eFTG and dFTG technologies.

In Japan, Metatek is carrying out a multidisciplinary hydrocarbon, minerals and geothermal survey for a prominent global Japanese energy company using the eFTG. Data acquisition is well underway and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

In Azerbaijan, the Company is deploying the dFTG for the State Energy Company and, separately, for a Canadian oil and gas company. Data acquisition is underway and is expected to complete in early October.

"Following the successful completion of a test program last year, our return to Azerbaijan to survey a significantly larger area reflects the confidence the State Energy Company has placed in Metatek and our technology. We are also pleased to be returning to Japan to undertake a technically complex, multidisciplinary survey for a new client. This award follows an extensive technical due diligence process and close collaboration with the client to optimize the survey parameters, further demonstrating the strength and breadth of Metatek's technology offering," said Dr. Mark Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Metatek.

"Building long-term client relationships through consistently delivering high-quality results and understanding our clients' technical requirements is central to our strategy to generate repeat business, which reinforces the quality of our Adjusted Backlog. The expansion of our work in Azerbaijan and the return to Japan for this new client award demonstrate the success of this strategy."

Highlights:

Data acquisition using eFTG is well underway in Japan as part of an integrated data acquisition, processing and interpretation project for a prominent global Japanese energy company.

In-country eFTG data acquisition is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Data acquisition using dFTG has commenced in Azerbaijan as part of an integrated data acquisition, processing and interpretation project for the state-owned energy company. While in-country, Metatek will also undertake a similar project for a Canadian energy company.

The dFTG is expected to complete in-country data acquisition operations by early October.

About Metatek

Metatek (www.metatek-group.com) is a global geophysical services company providing high-definition mapping of subsurface strategic and critical mineral natural resources, energy (including hydrocarbons), helium and hydrogen, for exploration and development. Unlike traditional exploration companies, Metatek delivers rapid data acquisition, processing and scientific interpretation across air, land, and sea environments.

Metatek supports national energy security and helps accelerate the discovery of hydrocarbons, minerals essential for sustainable power, such as lithium, nickel, and copper, as well as identifying reservoirs for natural hydrogen and geothermal energy.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "seek", "potential", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "would", "should", "continue", "plans", "target", "is/are likely to", or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Metatek, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These factors may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and execution of the Company's contracts; the ability to mobilize and operate in international jurisdictions; regulatory and permitting processes; the continuation of client relationships; and general economic, geopolitical and industry conditions.

The risks and assumptions outlined above should not be construed as exhaustive. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or uncertainties and other factors that could affect Metatek's operations and financial results, reference should be made to the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and to Metatek's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities, including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form under the section entitled "Risk Factors", which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311545

Source: Metatek-Group Ltd.