Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Metatek Group Ltd. (TSX: MTEK) ("Metatek" or the "Company"), the exclusive global provider of Enhanced Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry ("eFTG") and Digital Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry ("dFTG"), today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the upcoming investor conferences in September 2026.

Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

Dr. Mark Davies, Chief Executive Officer, and Nick Morgan, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at Sidoti's Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place September 23-24, 2026.

Metatek's presentation will take place on September 24, 2026, from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. ET and can be accessed live here.

To register for the presentation or request a one-on-one meeting, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free.

Smallcap Discoveries Conference

Nick Morgan, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 2026 Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference, taking place September 28-29, 2026, at the Parq Hotel & Casino in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference brings together high-quality Canadian public companies and long-term investors in a curated environment focused on meaningful dialogue and lasting relationships. With an emphasis on commercial-stage businesses across sectors including technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services, the conference is designed to strengthen Canada's public venture ecosystem by fostering long-term investor relationships, supporting capital formation and showcasing innovative Canadian companies.

Investors interested in meeting with Metatek Group Ltd. during the conference are encouraged to contact Smallcap Discoveries to arrange a one-on-one meeting.

Investor registration remains open. Additional information, the conference agenda and registration details are available here.

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC, Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 110 equities, of which more than 80 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is one of Canada's leading independent small-cap investment communities, dedicated to identifying high-quality, under-followed public companies with long-term growth potential. Through independent research, educational content, premium membership services and its annual investor conference, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with emerging Canadian businesses and supports the continued development of Canada's public small-cap market.

About Metatek

Metatek (www.metatek-group.com) is a global geophysical services company providing high-definition mapping of subsurface strategic and critical mineral natural resources, energy (including hydrocarbons), helium and hydrogen, for exploration and development. Unlike traditional exploration companies, Metatek delivers rapid data acquisition, processing and scientific interpretation across air, land, and sea environments.

Metatek supports national energy security and helps accelerate the discovery of hydrocarbons, minerals essential for sustainable power, such as lithium, nickel, and copper, as well as identifying reservoirs for natural hydrogen and geothermal energy.

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