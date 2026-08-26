Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQB: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 ("Q2 2026"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 2026 Highlights:

On April 10, 2026, the Company closed the share purchase agreement with OR Royalties Inc. pursuant to which the Company sold all of the issued and outstanding shares of Terraco Gold Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sailfish, for after-tax cash consideration of $168 million.

Royalty revenue earned of $846,186 and $1,845,564 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 ($626,603 and $1,162,526 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025);

Silver ounces earned from stream interests of 6,268 and 15,192 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 (for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 - 1,672);

Total revenues of $1,337,108 and $3,146,877 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 ($713,178 and $1,300,398 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025);

Gross profit of $1,285,280 and $3,009,788 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 ($687,330 and $1,249,818 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025);

Net income of $136,564,638 and $136,696,416 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 (net income of $185,318 and $109,598 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025);

The Company received and sold 827 ounces of gold relating to its gold purchase agreement with Mako Mining Corp. for proceeds of $3,856,595 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 (received and sold nil ounces of gold relating to the gold receivable for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025).

Repurchased for cancellation an aggregate of 498,200 common shares of the Company under the current normal course issuer bid for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (529,300 for the six months ended June 30, 2025); and

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0375 per common share which was paid on August 5, 2026.

On April 13, 2026, the Company repaid the Short-term loan and accrued interest in full which consisted of $40,000,000 in principal and $1,794,310 in interest.

Summary of Q2 2026 Results:





Three months

ended June

30, 2026



Three months

ended June

30, 2025



Six months

ended June

30, 2026



Six months

ended June

30, 2025

Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income

$



$



$



$



























Revenues

1,337,108



713,178



3,146,877



1,300,398

Gross profit

1,285,280



687,330



3,009,788



1,249,818

Net income

136,564,638



185,318



136,696,416



109,598

Basic income per share

1.76



0.00



1.77



0.00

Diluted income per share

1.74



0.00



1.75



0.00



For complete details, please refer to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or on the Company's website (www.sailfishroyalty.com).

Subsequent to Q2 2026 Highlights:

Subsequent to June 30, 2026, Sailfish cancelled 364,900 common shares on-market of which all had been previously purchased.

Subsequent to June 30, 2026, the Company paid dividends relating to December 31, 2025 ($0.0125 per common share), March 31, 2026 ($0.0375 per common share) and June 30, 2026 ($0.0375 per common share). The dividend payments resulted in the issuance of 1,296,606 common shares under the Company's dividend reinvestment plan and total cash payments of $2,323,463.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on returning capital to shareholders with an industry leading dividend yield. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; a 2% NSR on the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico; and an 11-year gold purchase agreement with Mako Mining Corp.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311523

Source: Sailfish Royalty Corp.