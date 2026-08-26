Gatineau, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - The collaboration between Ni-Co Energy Inc. (TSXV: NICE) and the University of Ottawa, previously disclosed by Ni-Co Energy, is now underway. The research program aims to strengthen mineral exploration at Ni-Co Energy's 100%-owned Kremer Project by uncovering how its nickel, copper and cobalt mineralization formed and where similar mineralization may be found elsewhere on the property.





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The two-year program is supported by a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) Alliance Grant and combines industry exploration with university research to tackle a longstanding geological mystery.

Located in the Lanaudière region of Quebec, about 90 kilometres north of Montreal, the Kremer Project hosts nickel-, copper- and cobalt-bearing sulfide minerals within ancient rocks that have undergone intense metamorphism and deformation. Researchers are still trying to determine whether the mineralization originally formed from magma deep underground and was later moved by geological forces, or whether it formed through a different process altogether. A better understanding of the mineralization's origins could help geologists identify the most promising targets for exploration.

The project is led by Professor Brian O'Driscoll, Newmont Chair in Economic Geology in the University of Ottawa's Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences. O'Driscoll has approximately 20 years of experience researching ore deposits and sulfide mineralization and has led numerous industry-partnered research projects.

"The Kremer mineralization has all the ingredients of a compelling scientific mystery. High-grade metamorphic terranes have historically received less attention in nickel-copper exploration, yet discoveries such as Nova-Bollinger in Australia's Fraser Range demonstrate that significant nickel-copper sulfide mineralization can be preserved in rocks that have undergone intense metamorphism and deformation," says O'Driscoll. "We're bringing a suite of modern geological tools to the project to better understand how the mineralization formed and what that could tell us about where to explore next."

The research program will be carried out primarily by post-doctoral researcher Dr. Fiona D'Arcy, whose academic background spans a decade of research in geology and geochemistry, including expertise in sulfur isotopes. Using advanced laboratory and field techniques, the team will investigate the source of sulfur in the mineralization, examine how the sulfide minerals crystallized and assess how heat, pressure and deformation may have influenced their current distribution.

"My background is in magmatic systems, so getting to apply geochemistry and isotopes to help constrain the geological model at Kremer is a great fit, and honestly, it's a fascinating problem," says D'Arcy. "The field observations and samples give us a strong starting point for testing the different hypotheses for how the mineralization formed."

The findings will be used to develop a more complete geological model of the Kremer mineralization and support ongoing exploration work by Ni-Co Energy, a junior exploration company focused on identifying and developing mineral properties in Quebec.

"Understanding why Kremer's sulfides are where they are, and how they formed, gives us a sharper, more cost-effective tool for guiding our drill targeting, including at Kremer-2," said Alain Tremblay, president and chief executive officer of Ni-Co Energy Inc. "This program runs alongside our exploration work, not instead of it, and every insight the uOttawa team develops feeds directly back into how we plan our next holes."

Work will take place primarily at uOttawa's newly established Ore Deposit Petrology Laboratory, the Ján Veizer Stable Isotope Laboratory and the Geological Survey of Canada's electron backscatter diffraction facility in Ottawa.

Dr. Brian O'Driscoll and Dr. Fiona D'Arcy ahead of a helicopter-supported field visit to the Kremer property.

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Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information relating to the Kremer Project contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Boivin, P.Geo., vice-president, exploration, of Ni-Co Energy Inc. and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Boivin is not independent of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Geological Comparisons

Dr. O'Driscoll's reference to the Nova-Bollinger discovery in Western Australia is provided solely for illustrative geological context regarding the potential preservation of nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide mineralization in high-grade metamorphic terranes generally. It is not intended to suggest, and should not be construed as suggesting, that the Kremer property hosts, or is likely to host, mineralization of similar scale, grade, continuity or economic significance. No mineral resource has been estimated on the Kremer property in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, and there can be no assurance that further exploration will identify mineralization of any particular scale or grade. No new sampling, analytical or test results are being reported in this news release.

About Ni-Co Energy Inc.

Ni-Co Energy Inc. is a Quebec-focused mineral exploration company advancing the 100%-owned Kremer nickel-copper-cobalt project, located in the ZEC Lavigne, approximately 90 km north of downtown Montreal, Quebec. The Company's objective is to explore for nickel, copper and cobalt mineralization in Quebec, with a focus on critical minerals required for electrification, energy transition technologies and industrial supply chains.

About uOttawa

The University of Ottawa is powered by research. Located in Canada's capital, we bring together energetic and creative scholars to tackle urgent global challenges and to respond to emerging opportunities.

As one of Canada's most innovative universities, we generate breakthroughs and discoveries that make a real difference in communities across Ontario, Canada and the world. Our thought leaders provide evidence-based insights that inform policy and support industry.

Our influence keeps growing due to our vast range of international partnerships, including our membership in the U7+ Alliance. As the world's largest French-English university, we are a driving force in the Francophonie.

Media inquiries: media@uOttawa.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the timing, scope and expected outcomes of the research program described herein. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Ni-Co Energy undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Ni-Co Energy Inc.