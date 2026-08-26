The growing adoption of self-consumption and distributed generation is changing power flows in low-voltage grids in Spain, increasing the need to monitor and manage electrical parameters in real time. E-distribución, the distribution arm of Spanish utility Endesa, is testing the LV Line Manager, a system designed to control voltage levels and facilitate the connection of new energy resources while maintaining supply quality. The device provides real-time monitoring and management of voltage on low-voltage networks. Its deployment comes as electricity generation increasingly shifts from centralized ...

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