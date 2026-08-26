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WKN: A428NP | ISIN: LU3306723589 | Ticker-Symbol: LI6
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 09:19
2,260 Euro
-1,74 % -0,040
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1-Jahres-Chart
KORYX COPPER SA Chart 1 Jahr
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KORYX COPPER SA 5-Tage-Chart
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2,2002,24013:45
2,2202,26009:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Koryx Copper S.A.: Koryx Copper Announces Further Drill Results at the Haib Copper Project in Southern Namibia

Highlights

  • Assay results reported for 19 drill holes comprising over 8,586m of infill drilling.
  • Consistent, wide intercepts up to 969m in width, including 236m @ 0.57% CuEq.
  • High-grade mineralisation from surface in HM177, including 30m @ 1.10% CuEq.
  • All 19 holes intersected thick mineralisation including multiple intercepts above average MRE grade.
  • Best 6 of 19 drill hole assay intersections as follows:
    • HM185: 413m @ 0.41% CuEq (89ppm Mo, 0.022g/t Au) (0 - 413m)

incl. 236m @ 0.57% CuEq (156 - 392m)

    • HM177: 413m @ 0.38% CuEq (49ppm Mo, 0.029g/t Au) (1 - 414m)

incl. 30m @ 1.10% CuEq (8 - 38m)
and 18m @ 0.58% CuEq (236 - 254m)
and 10m @ 1.33% CuEq (400 - 410m)

    • HM168: 728m @ 0.32% CuEq (103ppm Mo, 0.027g/t Au) (1 - 729m)

incl. 40m @ 0.60% CuEq (288 - 328m)
and 50m @ 0.51% CuEq (554 - 604m)
and 72m @ 0.36% CuEq (620 - 692m)

    • HM165: 600m @ 0.30% CuEq (35ppm Mo, 0.023g/t Au) (0 - 600m)

incl. 78m @ 0.43% CuEq (98 - 176m)
and 54m @ 0.46% CuEq (270 - 324m)
and 48m @ 0.48% CuEq (368 - 416m)

    • HM164: 855m @ 0.28% CuEq (108ppm Mo, 0.017g/t Au) (0 - 855m)

incl. 110m @ 0.50% CuEq (250 - 360m)
and 12m @ 0.41% CuEq (368 - 380m)
and 48m @ 0.52% CuEq (592 - 640m)

    • HM167: 969m @ 0.27% CuEq (84ppm Mo, 0.021g/t Au) (0 - 969m)

incl. 18m @ 0.48% CuEq (268 - 286m)
and 58m @ 0.45% CuEq (550 - 608m)
and 28m @ 0.42% CuEq (788 - 816m)

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper S.A. (TSX:KRY.V) (NSX:KYX) (OTCQX:KRYXF) ("Koryx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 19 drill holes (8,586m) received as part of the ongoing infill and expansion drill program on the wholly-owned Haib Copper Project ("Haib" or the "Project") in southern Namibia. Haib is a massive, disseminated porphyry Cu deposit with associated Mo and Au and is envisaged to produce a Cu and Mo concentrate via large-scale open pit mining and conventional sulphide milling and flotation.

Heye Daun, Koryx Copper's President & CEO commented: "These results continue the trend of recent months, with exceptional widths at consistent and regular higher grades above the average MRE grade. HM167 returned 969m at 0.27% CuEq from surface, which is our longest mineralised intersection at Haib to date. HM185 delivered 236m at 0.57% CuEq and HM177 returned 30m at 1.10% CuEq from only 8m depth again demonstrating the high-grade potential of the system. With this batch, our infill drilling is nearing completion, and results continue to trend to the upside ahead of the expected late 2026 mineral resource update."

Infill and Expansion Drill Results

Target Area 1:

HM160 was drilled along the eastern edge of Target 1, results in the upper portion of the hole correlate well with the existing model. While higher grades were anticipated at depth, the intersections returned are significantly wider and higher grade than expected, including 74m at 0.54% Cu, comprising 6m at 1.36% Cu (0.36g/t Au), and a further 8m at 1.69% Cu. Tungsten (W) was encountered at elevated grades over two 2m intervals, returning 994ppm and 313ppm respectively. Mo grades are very low across the full length of the hole.

HM169 is located north of the Volstruis River, results confirm the down-dip extension of mineralization in this area and correlate well with the current model. Consistent with the broader trend in this area, Mo grades remain very low (<20ppm), while two 2m intervals returned 0.13g/t and 0.28g/t Au.

HM170 was drilled in the south of Target 1, results indicate that higher-grade Cu mineralization extends further south than currently modelled. Cu is well developed over the first 164m of the hole, including 24m at 0.35% Cu and 56m at 0.38% Cu, with several intervals exceeding 0.5% Cu. Mo grades are low but increase with depth, and gold is present, with two 2m intervals exceeding 0.1g/t Au.

HM177 is located in the centre of Target 1, this infill hole is spatially consistent with the model but returned grades significantly higher than expected. A 30m intersection from 8m downhole averaging 1.06% Cu is exceptional, containing two 2m intervals grading over 4% Cu - among the highest grades returned to date at Haib. At depth, a 64m interval averaged 0.43% Cu, including 6m at 1.86% Cu with 1,128ppm Mo, and deeper still a further 10m interval averaged 1.23% Cu, including two intervals grading over 2% Cu. Gold grades increase from 252m downhole, including 4m at 0.27g/t Au (316m downhole) and 2m at 0.36g/t Au (408m downhole). Sporadic W is present at high grades to 116m downhole, and a 4m interval returned 10g/t silver (Ag) at 316m downhole.

HM181 was drilled in the south of Target 1 to better define the spatial limits of mineralization, this hole returned very low grades across all metals (Cu, Mo, Au) for its full length, confirming that it lies outside Target 1 mineralization.

Target Area 2:

HM159 was drilled near the Quartz Vein that separates Target 1 and Target 2, intersecting it approximately 142m downhole, Cu results are consistent with expectations. In the deeper portion of the hole, W is well developed, returning 6m at 751ppm (574m downhole) and 30m at 139ppm W (604m downhole). Mo grades increase from 250m downhole.

HM164 is located in the southwest of Target 2, this infill hole returned Cu grades consistent with expectations. Mo grades to approximately 800m downhole are strong, materially improving the Cu-equivalent grade over this interval.

HM165 was drilled on the same section line as HM159, this hole begins in Target 1 mineralization before passing through the Quartz Vein into Target 2. Cu grades are lower than modelled between 36m and 74m downhole but are otherwise consistent with expectations. Mo grades are elevated between 186m and 314m downhole but low elsewhere. W occurs in multiple >10m intervals grading above 100ppm within the upper 294m of the hole, the widest being 12m at 192ppm and 18m at 118ppm. Gold grades are very low throughout.

Figure 1

Figure 1: Plan view indicating recent drill hole locations. Results indicated in black are shown on the long section below

Figure 2

Figure 2. Long section showing seventeen drillhole intersections relative to the model for CuEq% Intercepts

HM167 is located 70m west of HM159 and HM165, this hole remains within Target 2 mineralization for its full length despite deviating eastwards at depth. Cu grades correlate well with the current model, while Mo grades are notably higher and a significant contributor to CuEq grades. Gold grades are low, and W occurs sporadically in 2m intervals above 100ppm throughout the hole.

HM168 was drilled 60m north of HM167 along the same section line, this infill hole returned excellent Cu results consistent with the current model. Mo grades are again very high, though in places associated with low Cu grades - for example, averaging 507ppm Mo against only 0.16% Cu between 392m and 426m downhole. Gold is present, with 2m at 2.58g/t Au (596m downhole) and 2m at 0.46g/t Au (594m downhole).

HM171 was drilled in the north of Target 2, as expected this hole intersected the Cu-depleted East-West Fault Zone that separates Targets 2 and 3. Notably, the upper, higher-grade zones intersected lie outside the current resource model and represent potential for a significant tonnage gain. Mo and gold grades are very low, consistent with this area.

HM175 is located 35m east of HM171, Cu results correlate well with the existing model and may support a marginal tonnage gain. As expected, Mo and gold grades are very low.

Target Area 3:

HM150 was drilled in the south of Target 3, Cu results are consistent with expectations. Mo grades are generally elevated but often associated with lower-grade Cu (<0.20% Cu). Gold is practically absent.

HM166 is located in the west of Target 3, where higher-grade mineralization occurs across multiple, steeply dipping, parallel zones, Cu results reflect this trend and correlate with the current model. Mo grades are good, supplementing the Cu-equivalent grade throughout, while gold remains low.

HM173 is positioned on the western edge of Target 3, results confirm that higher-grade Cu mineralization extends further west than modelled. The deeper intervals (30m at 0.30% Cu (94m downhole) and 92m at 0.34% Cu (176m downhole)) both lie outside the current model and represent potential for a significant tonnage gain in this region. Mo and gold grades are low throughout.

HM174 was drilled 200m north of HM173 on the same section line, Cu results correlate well with the existing model. Mo grades can be locally strong (>100ppm), but these intervals are narrow and sporadic. Gold grades are low throughout.

HM185 was drilled into the centre of Target 3 mineralization, this infill hole returned exceptional results consistent with the current model. Mo occurs at high levels throughout, though not always associated with higher-grade Cu. The reported 236m averaging 0.51% Cu (0.57% CuEq) is among the best intersections returned to date at Haib in terms of contained metal, comprising numerous wide intervals above 0.6% Cu, including 10m at 1.00% Cu. W is present at concentrations above 100ppm, though these intervals are narrow and sporadic.

Target Area 4:

HM162 is collared well south of Target 4 and drilled northward into the target, this hole's higher-grade deep intersections correlate well with the down-dip projection of known Target 4 mineralization. Notably, 56m at 0.35% Cu (124m downhole) represents entirely new Cu mineralization; while its extent is not yet fully defined, this area represents a future resource-expansion target. Mo and gold grades are low throughout, although sporadic 2m W intervals above 200ppm were intersected.

HM172 was drilled in the far south of Target 4, 8m at 0.37% Cu confirms the presence of, and tightens the drill spacing on, the higher-grade Cu zone previously intersected in historical boreholes HB089 and HB091 in this region. Mo and gold grades are low throughout.

Table of Significant Intersections

Hole#ZoneFrom (m)To (m)Width (m)1Cu (%)Mo (ppm)Au (g/t)CuEq (%)2
HM150
X: 780782, Y 6823212, Z: 481, Azimuth: 017, Dip: -74, Depth 387
Entire Hole03873870.20480.0120.23
Main485460.28480.0090.30
Main849060.38190.0160.40
Main96122260.32340.0160.34
Including10611260.55840.0270.60
Main134144100.40670.0200.43
Including14014221.021790.0551.12
Main238310720.30500.0130.33
Including28028880.71100.0120.72
HM159
X: 781669, Y 6822282, Z: 573, Azimuth: 019, Dip: -79, Depth 672
Entire Hole06726720.19790.0140.23
Main66136700.30820.0190.35
Including11812460.93590.0360.97
Including13013660.41810.0210.46
Main26026880.281330.0150.34
Main384432480.321020.0150.37
Including416428120.502030.0230.59
Main556586300.282350.0250.38
Including57258080.502190.0400.60
HM160
X: 782145, Y 6822353, Z: 413, Azimuth: 228, Dip: -82, Depth 443
Entire Hole04434430.23430.0180.26
Main26827020.894520.1051.13
Main290364740.54830.0550.61
Including29630261.36430.3641.64
Including31632481.69380.0501.74
Including32433280.651440.0420.74
Including35636040.66360.0610.71
Main40441060.36480.0240.39
HM162
X: 780888, Y 6822546, Z: 532, Azimuth: 020, Dip: -62, Depth 517
Entire Hole05775770.19450.0070.21
Main124180560.35490.0170.38
Including166176100.50680.0180.54
Main324350260.38280.0190.40
Main364374100.34180.0240.36
HM164
X: 781346, Y 6822559, Z: 495, Azimuth: 025, Dip: -60, Depth 855
Entire Hole08558550.231080.0170.28
Main3450160.242110.0160.32
Including485020.161,1950.0110.61
Main7084140.272380.0150.37
Main11211640.74300.0650.80
Main186198120.241510.0160.31
Main2503601100.363330.0250.50
Including288308200.543690.0460.71
Including33634260.451,0490.0240.85
Including35035220.611,9650.0171.34
Main368380120.185970.0230.41
Main52252860.39370.0300.42
Main54655260.37480.0220.40
Main592640480.46980.0290.52
Including62062880.592780.0330.72
Main652692400.30760.0230.35
Including65866680.441490.0300.51
Main750808580.31560.0220.35
Including77678260.401750.0480.50
Including79880020.80940.0280.86
Main832846140.27590.0160.31
HM165
X: 781700, Y 6822453, Z: 511, Azimuth: 011, Dip: -85, Depth 600
Entire Hole06006000.27350.0230.30
Main7284120.33130.0290.36
Main98176780.41140.0240.43
Including9810240.75130.0210.77
Including116128120.58410.0420.63
Including14214860.64220.0350.67
Including17017660.5360.0310.55
Main218260420.261570.0100.32
Including25025440.386640.0150.63
Main270324540.41600.0310.46
Including300314140.77720.0500.83
Main368416480.44360.0300.48
Including37838020.92460.0520.97
Including39039660.55390.0280.58
Main48849240.82360.0300.86
HM166
X: 780703, Y 6823188, Z: 486, Azimuth: 021, Dip: -54, Depth 455
Entire Hole04554550.20610.0130.24
Main5466120.30180.0120.31
Main768480.30880.0130.34
Main92106140.28570.0170.31
Main12212640.5190.0230.53
Main140150100.651770.0170.72
Including14014441.2160.0151.22
Main184196120.261130.0160.31
Main250282320.29970.0140.33
Including25025440.44580.0190.47
Including26427060.373060.0130.49
Main436454180.243370.0190.38
Including43844020.452,4400.0461.37
HM167
X: 781610, Y 6822344, Z: 539, Azimuth: 033, Dip: -69, Depth 969
Entire Hole09699690.23840.0210.27
Main190204140.29230.0260.32
Main216240240.34990.0370.41
Including23023660.512540.0610.64
Main268286180.381890.0340.48
Including27027220.951690.0631.06
Including28228420.537800.0370.84
Main308318100.271860.0220.35
Main388398100.29350.0230.32
Main450536860.251170.0270.31
Including50851680.37250.0320.41
Including52652820.71190.0490.75
Including53453620.032,7100.0271.04
Main550608580.342630.0210.45
Main674694200.252360.0260.36
Including68068440.297170.0330.58
Main724738140.34190.0280.37
Including72673040.52390.0340.56
Main788816280.39420.0260.42
Including81081660.63390.0360.67
Main846932860.321970.0250.41
Including85886680.346580.0220.60
Including870884140.393710.0260.55
Including886898120.391200.0260.45
Including90490621.03700.0671.10
Including91492280.391150.0270.45
HM168
X: 781623, Y 6822428, Z: 495, Azimuth: 020, Dip: -63, Depth 729
Entire Hole17297280.261030.0270.32
Main627080.31630.0190.35
Main124156320.251690.0180.33
Main17017880.392160.0250.49
Main288328400.511970.0270.60
Including29430281.02520.0421.07
Main33234080.421460.0230.49
Main358386280.291530.0170.36
Main3945261320.262210.0180.35
Including404416120.148780.0200.48
Including424438140.314920.0190.50
Including452468160.341510.0220.41
Main486548620.27870.0180.31
Main554604500.351580.1430.51
Including58258640.67690.0330.71
Including594604100.44820.6210.92
Main620692720.33550.0240.36
Including62262640.72110.0360.75
Including65665820.94400.0841.01
Including68268860.43850.0270.48
Main706729230.32530.0190.35
Including70871680.46570.0260.50
HM169
X: 782013, Y 6822830, Z: 405, Azimuth: 186, Dip: -68, Depth 320
Entire Hole03203200.1690.0280.19
Main140152120.65150.0490.69
Including14214641.14120.0611.19
Main166178120.3280.0630.37
Main19820460.27150.0520.32
Main300320200.2930.0330.31
HM170
X: 782042, Y 6822245, Z: 437, Azimuth: 198, Dip: -64, Depth 314
Entire Hole03143140.22390.0300.25
Main21080.35720.0630.43
Main343840.64560.0480.70
Main7498240.35210.0370.38
Including889020.96200.0471.00
Main108164560.38190.0340.41
Including12212421.29140.0421.33
Including13013880.58350.0430.63
Including15816241.03220.0401.07
Main25425840.282550.0300.39
Main29830240.335620.0610.58
HM171
X: 781618, Y 6823145, Z: 429, Azimuth: 016, Dip: -59, Depth 312
Entire Hole03123120.21200.0120.22
Main1054440.39340.0150.41
Including3048180.48420.0150.51
Main92158660.30110.0150.32
Including92102100.48160.0180.50
HM172
X: 780713, Y 6822471, Z: 557, Azimuth: 009, Dip: -73, Depth 150
Entire Hole11501490.14100.0200.16
Main9410280.3790.0370.40
HM173
X: 780553, Y 6823228, Z: 521, Azimuth: 015, Dip: -58, Depth 285
Entire Hole02852850.25110.0210.27
Main81020.3750.0240.39
Main667480.77190.0340.80
Including666821.03310.0481.08
Including707220.93260.0510.97
Main94124300.3090.0240.32
Including9410280.4080.0360.43
Main176268920.34220.0250.36
Including22823241.03680.0681.10
Including24625260.52210.0340.55
HM174
X: 780607, Y 6823420, Z: 549, Azimuth: 011, Dip: -56, Depth 285
Entire Hole02852850.17330.0140.19
Main064640.29520.0210.32
Including323640.58460.0290.62
Including606440.482330.0210.58
Main116138220.30540.0210.34
Main14815240.565330.0260.77
HM175
X: 781713, Y 6823187, Z: 438, Azimuth: 009, Dip: -80, Depth 182
Entire Hole01821820.17180.0100.18
Main223080.80150.0270.83
Including242841.07220.0271.10
Main404880.4590.0160.47
Main11412060.30120.0130.32
HM177
X: 782000, Y 6822374, Z: 456, Azimuth: 197, Dip: -83, Depth 414
Entire Hole14144130.34490.0290.38
Main838301.06390.0381.10
Including182241.231750.0761.35
Including222424.63150.0934.70
Including323424.39170.0924.46
Main98118200.27850.0230.32
Main136150140.30410.0310.34
Main190220300.32290.0240.35
Including21622040.56430.0470.61
Main236254180.53440.0470.58
Including24424841.521370.0401.60
Main262326640.431540.0440.52
Including31632261.861,1280.2002.42
Main356376200.31170.0240.33
Main400410101.23470.1211.33
Including40040222.001300.1342.14
Including40841022.63260.3612.90
HM181
X: 781842, Y 6822060, Z: 554, Azimuth: 197, Dip: -61, Depth 230
Entire Hole02302300.13220.0130.15
HM185
X: 781033, Y 6823226, Z: 455, Azimuth: 009, Dip: -65, Depth 413
Entire Hole04134130.37890.0220.41
Main3650140.36460.0200.40
Main1563922360.511110.0300.57
Including17418060.722120.0380.82
Including184194101.001080.0531.08
Including202214120.70510.0490.75
Including22223080.631310.0310.70
Including266280140.60610.0340.65
Including336346100.77300.0390.81
Including38038660.681,0400.0441.09
Main40641370.251400.0150.32
Legend
Cu (%) Mo (ppm)Au (g/t)CuEq (%)
<0.4<100<0.10<0.4
0.4 - 0.5100 - 200= 0.100.4 - 0.5
0.5 - 0.7200 - 1,000 0.5 - 0.7
0.7 - 1.0= 1,000 0.7 - 1.0
1.0 - 3.0 1.0 - 3.0
= 3.0 = 3.0
  1. True widths are unknown. Widths are interval widths and not true widths. The reported intervals are calculated using the following parameters:
    1. Only CuEq (%) was used to determine the intervals.
    2. The target composite grade is =0.30% CuEq.
    3. Composites start and end with samples =0.30% CuEq.
    4. Grades between 0.20% and 0.30% are included in interval but generally constitute <40% of the interval.
    5. Consecutive samples between 0.20% and 0.30% should be fewer than 5 samples (10m).
    6. Grades below 0.20% are included but generally constitute <20% of the interval.
    7. Consecutive grades <0.2% should be fewer than 2 samples (4m).
  2. Mineral Resource (MRE) copper equivalent (CuEq%) values have been calculated using commodity type and price considering the relevant recovery rate. The following metal prices were used Cu US$4.54/lb; Mo US$22.68/lb; Au US$4,000/oz along with the following recoveries indicated from test work, Cu 89%; Mo 65% and Au 50%. The CuEq was then calculated using CuEq = [(Cu grade/100 * 0.89 Cu recovery * 2204.62 * $4.54 Cu price/lb) + (Mo ppm/1000000 * 0.65 Mo recovery * 2204.62 * $22.68 Mo price/lb) + (Au grade * 0.50 Au recovery * 4000 Au price/oz / 31.1035)] / [0.89 Cu Recovery * 2204.62 * $4.54 Cu price/lb]
  3. Partial results previously reported

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All drill core is HQ sized at collar and reduced to NQ size in fresh rock. The core was all logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core was bagged and sent to ALS Laboratories Ltd. in Johannesburg, South Africa for analysis (SANAS Accredited Testing Laboratory, No. T0387) and ActLabs in Canada, while the other half was quartered with one quarter archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes while the other quarter will be used for metallurgical test work. 33 elements are analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion and gold is assayed for using a 30g fire assay method. Duplicate samples, blanks, and certified standards are included with every batch and are actively used to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") The QA/QC frequency is 1 in 20 for each of blanks, duplicates and standards.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Dean Richards, BSc. (Hons) Geology, Pr.Sci.Nat., MGSSA - is the Qualified Person for the Haib Copper Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 400190/08). Mr. Richards is independent of the Company and its mineral properties and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Appointment of Head of Investor Relations

The Company is also pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") approval, it has entered into an investor relations consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with Ms. Aideen McDermott to provide investor relations and corporate communications services to the Company. Under the Agreement, Ms. McDermott will oversee the Company's investor relations and corporate communications functions. The Agreement has an initial term of 12 months commencing August 1, 2026, under which the Company will pay Ms. McDermott CAD$5,000 per month, with an option to renew monthly, unless terminated earlier per its terms. Ms. McDermott is also eligible to receive stock options at a later date. The Agreement remains subject to TSXV approval.

Based in Toronto, ON, Ms. McDermott has a strong background in capital markets and investor relations, currently providing IR consulting services to junior mining companies in gold and copper exploration, as well as technology firms. Prior to that, she held roles on the equity sales desks at Beacon Securities and BMO Capital Markets.

About Koryx Copper S.A.

Koryx Copper S.A. is a Luxembourg domiciled copper development Company focused on advancing its 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia whilst also building a portfolio of copper exploration licenses in Zambia. Haib is a large copper porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with significant gold and molybdenum credits and a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators.

More than 150,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970's with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975), Teck (2014) and Koryx Copper (2021-2026). Extensive further drilling, metallurgical testing and various technical studies have been completed at Haib. Additional studies are underway aiming to demonstrate Haib as a future long-life, low-cost, low-risk open pit, sulphide milling and flotation copper project with additional heap leach potential.

Mineralisation at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment. Haib is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world. Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralisation and alteration features typical of these deposits.

Further details of the Haib Copper Project are available in the technical report titled "March 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate Haib Copper Project, Namibia, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report" dated effective March 16, 2026. The report and other information are available on the Company's website at www.koryxcopper.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional information is also available by contacting the Company:

Aideen McDermott
Investor Relations
amcdermott@koryxcopper.com
+1-416-837-7680

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future or prospects of the Haib project or the Company, including prospective production rates and life-of-mine, the timing of publishing a PFS, the commencement of trading of the Shares under the new Company name, and the effective date of the new CUSIP and ISIN assigned to the Shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a2eacfc-32d0-41ff-84e3-143006d616de

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/357797ee-bcf0-4161-9d9e-4b13f79affaf


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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