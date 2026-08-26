Koryx Copper S.A.: Koryx Copper Announces Further Drill Results at the Haib Copper Project in Southern Namibia

Highlights

Assay results reported for 19 drill holes comprising over 8,586m of infill drilling.

Consistent, wide intercepts up to 969m in width, including 236m @ 0.57% CuEq.

High-grade mineralisation from surface in HM177, including 30m @ 1.10% CuEq.

All 19 holes intersected thick mineralisation including multiple intercepts above average MRE grade.

Best 6 of 19 drill hole assay intersections as follows: HM185: 413m @ 0.41% CuEq (89ppm Mo, 0.022g/t Au) (0 - 413m)



incl. 236m @ 0.57% CuEq (156 - 392m)

HM177: 413m @ 0.38% CuEq (49ppm Mo, 0.029g/t Au) (1 - 414m)





incl. 30m @ 1.10% CuEq (8 - 38m)

and 18m @ 0.58% CuEq (236 - 254m)

and 10m @ 1.33% CuEq (400 - 410m)

HM168: 728m @ 0.32% CuEq (103ppm Mo, 0.027g/t Au) (1 - 729m)





incl. 40m @ 0.60% CuEq (288 - 328m)

and 50m @ 0.51% CuEq (554 - 604m)

and 72m @ 0.36% CuEq (620 - 692m)

HM165: 600m @ 0.30% CuEq (35ppm Mo, 0.023g/t Au) (0 - 600m)





incl. 78m @ 0.43% CuEq (98 - 176m)

and 54m @ 0.46% CuEq (270 - 324m)

and 48m @ 0.48% CuEq (368 - 416m)

HM164: 855m @ 0.28% CuEq (108ppm Mo, 0.017g/t Au) (0 - 855m)





incl. 110m @ 0.50% CuEq (250 - 360m)

and 12m @ 0.41% CuEq (368 - 380m)

and 48m @ 0.52% CuEq (592 - 640m)

HM167: 969m @ 0.27% CuEq (84ppm Mo, 0.021g/t Au) (0 - 969m)





incl. 18m @ 0.48% CuEq (268 - 286m)

and 58m @ 0.45% CuEq (550 - 608m)

and 28m @ 0.42% CuEq (788 - 816m)

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper S.A. (TSX:KRY.V) (NSX:KYX) (OTCQX:KRYXF) ("Koryx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 19 drill holes (8,586m) received as part of the ongoing infill and expansion drill program on the wholly-owned Haib Copper Project ("Haib" or the "Project") in southern Namibia. Haib is a massive, disseminated porphyry Cu deposit with associated Mo and Au and is envisaged to produce a Cu and Mo concentrate via large-scale open pit mining and conventional sulphide milling and flotation.

Heye Daun, Koryx Copper's President & CEO commented: "These results continue the trend of recent months, with exceptional widths at consistent and regular higher grades above the average MRE grade. HM167 returned 969m at 0.27% CuEq from surface, which is our longest mineralised intersection at Haib to date. HM185 delivered 236m at 0.57% CuEq and HM177 returned 30m at 1.10% CuEq from only 8m depth again demonstrating the high-grade potential of the system. With this batch, our infill drilling is nearing completion, and results continue to trend to the upside ahead of the expected late 2026 mineral resource update."

Infill and Expansion Drill Results

Target Area 1:

HM160 was drilled along the eastern edge of Target 1, results in the upper portion of the hole correlate well with the existing model. While higher grades were anticipated at depth, the intersections returned are significantly wider and higher grade than expected, including 74m at 0.54% Cu, comprising 6m at 1.36% Cu (0.36g/t Au), and a further 8m at 1.69% Cu. Tungsten (W) was encountered at elevated grades over two 2m intervals, returning 994ppm and 313ppm respectively. Mo grades are very low across the full length of the hole.

HM169 is located north of the Volstruis River, results confirm the down-dip extension of mineralization in this area and correlate well with the current model. Consistent with the broader trend in this area, Mo grades remain very low (<20ppm), while two 2m intervals returned 0.13g/t and 0.28g/t Au.

HM170 was drilled in the south of Target 1, results indicate that higher-grade Cu mineralization extends further south than currently modelled. Cu is well developed over the first 164m of the hole, including 24m at 0.35% Cu and 56m at 0.38% Cu, with several intervals exceeding 0.5% Cu. Mo grades are low but increase with depth, and gold is present, with two 2m intervals exceeding 0.1g/t Au.

HM177 is located in the centre of Target 1, this infill hole is spatially consistent with the model but returned grades significantly higher than expected. A 30m intersection from 8m downhole averaging 1.06% Cu is exceptional, containing two 2m intervals grading over 4% Cu - among the highest grades returned to date at Haib. At depth, a 64m interval averaged 0.43% Cu, including 6m at 1.86% Cu with 1,128ppm Mo, and deeper still a further 10m interval averaged 1.23% Cu, including two intervals grading over 2% Cu. Gold grades increase from 252m downhole, including 4m at 0.27g/t Au (316m downhole) and 2m at 0.36g/t Au (408m downhole). Sporadic W is present at high grades to 116m downhole, and a 4m interval returned 10g/t silver (Ag) at 316m downhole.

HM181 was drilled in the south of Target 1 to better define the spatial limits of mineralization, this hole returned very low grades across all metals (Cu, Mo, Au) for its full length, confirming that it lies outside Target 1 mineralization.

Target Area 2:

HM159 was drilled near the Quartz Vein that separates Target 1 and Target 2, intersecting it approximately 142m downhole, Cu results are consistent with expectations. In the deeper portion of the hole, W is well developed, returning 6m at 751ppm (574m downhole) and 30m at 139ppm W (604m downhole). Mo grades increase from 250m downhole.

HM164 is located in the southwest of Target 2, this infill hole returned Cu grades consistent with expectations. Mo grades to approximately 800m downhole are strong, materially improving the Cu-equivalent grade over this interval.

HM165 was drilled on the same section line as HM159, this hole begins in Target 1 mineralization before passing through the Quartz Vein into Target 2. Cu grades are lower than modelled between 36m and 74m downhole but are otherwise consistent with expectations. Mo grades are elevated between 186m and 314m downhole but low elsewhere. W occurs in multiple >10m intervals grading above 100ppm within the upper 294m of the hole, the widest being 12m at 192ppm and 18m at 118ppm. Gold grades are very low throughout.





Figure 1: Plan view indicating recent drill hole locations. Results indicated in black are shown on the long section below





Figure 2. Long section showing seventeen drillhole intersections relative to the model for CuEq% Intercepts

HM167 is located 70m west of HM159 and HM165, this hole remains within Target 2 mineralization for its full length despite deviating eastwards at depth. Cu grades correlate well with the current model, while Mo grades are notably higher and a significant contributor to CuEq grades. Gold grades are low, and W occurs sporadically in 2m intervals above 100ppm throughout the hole.

HM168 was drilled 60m north of HM167 along the same section line, this infill hole returned excellent Cu results consistent with the current model. Mo grades are again very high, though in places associated with low Cu grades - for example, averaging 507ppm Mo against only 0.16% Cu between 392m and 426m downhole. Gold is present, with 2m at 2.58g/t Au (596m downhole) and 2m at 0.46g/t Au (594m downhole).

HM171 was drilled in the north of Target 2, as expected this hole intersected the Cu-depleted East-West Fault Zone that separates Targets 2 and 3. Notably, the upper, higher-grade zones intersected lie outside the current resource model and represent potential for a significant tonnage gain. Mo and gold grades are very low, consistent with this area.

HM175 is located 35m east of HM171, Cu results correlate well with the existing model and may support a marginal tonnage gain. As expected, Mo and gold grades are very low.

Target Area 3:

HM150 was drilled in the south of Target 3, Cu results are consistent with expectations. Mo grades are generally elevated but often associated with lower-grade Cu (<0.20% Cu). Gold is practically absent.

HM166 is located in the west of Target 3, where higher-grade mineralization occurs across multiple, steeply dipping, parallel zones, Cu results reflect this trend and correlate with the current model. Mo grades are good, supplementing the Cu-equivalent grade throughout, while gold remains low.

HM173 is positioned on the western edge of Target 3, results confirm that higher-grade Cu mineralization extends further west than modelled. The deeper intervals (30m at 0.30% Cu (94m downhole) and 92m at 0.34% Cu (176m downhole)) both lie outside the current model and represent potential for a significant tonnage gain in this region. Mo and gold grades are low throughout.

HM174 was drilled 200m north of HM173 on the same section line, Cu results correlate well with the existing model. Mo grades can be locally strong (>100ppm), but these intervals are narrow and sporadic. Gold grades are low throughout.

HM185 was drilled into the centre of Target 3 mineralization, this infill hole returned exceptional results consistent with the current model. Mo occurs at high levels throughout, though not always associated with higher-grade Cu. The reported 236m averaging 0.51% Cu (0.57% CuEq) is among the best intersections returned to date at Haib in terms of contained metal, comprising numerous wide intervals above 0.6% Cu, including 10m at 1.00% Cu. W is present at concentrations above 100ppm, though these intervals are narrow and sporadic.

Target Area 4:

HM162 is collared well south of Target 4 and drilled northward into the target, this hole's higher-grade deep intersections correlate well with the down-dip projection of known Target 4 mineralization. Notably, 56m at 0.35% Cu (124m downhole) represents entirely new Cu mineralization; while its extent is not yet fully defined, this area represents a future resource-expansion target. Mo and gold grades are low throughout, although sporadic 2m W intervals above 200ppm were intersected.

HM172 was drilled in the far south of Target 4, 8m at 0.37% Cu confirms the presence of, and tightens the drill spacing on, the higher-grade Cu zone previously intersected in historical boreholes HB089 and HB091 in this region. Mo and gold grades are low throughout.

Table of Significant Intersections

Hole# Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (g/t) CuEq (%)2 HM150

X: 780782, Y 6823212, Z: 481, Azimuth: 017, Dip: -74, Depth 387 Entire Hole 0 387 387 0.20 48 0.012 0.23 Main 48 54 6 0.28 48 0.009 0.30 Main 84 90 6 0.38 19 0.016 0.40 Main 96 122 26 0.32 34 0.016 0.34 Including 106 112 6 0.55 84 0.027 0.60 Main 134 144 10 0.40 67 0.020 0.43 Including 140 142 2 1.02 179 0.055 1.12 Main 238 310 72 0.30 50 0.013 0.33 Including 280 288 8 0.71 10 0.012 0.72 HM159

X: 781669, Y 6822282, Z: 573, Azimuth: 019, Dip: -79, Depth 672 Entire Hole 0 672 672 0.19 79 0.014 0.23 Main 66 136 70 0.30 82 0.019 0.35 Including 118 124 6 0.93 59 0.036 0.97 Including 130 136 6 0.41 81 0.021 0.46 Main 260 268 8 0.28 133 0.015 0.34 Main 384 432 48 0.32 102 0.015 0.37 Including 416 428 12 0.50 203 0.023 0.59 Main 556 586 30 0.28 235 0.025 0.38 Including 572 580 8 0.50 219 0.040 0.60 HM160

X: 782145, Y 6822353, Z: 413, Azimuth: 228, Dip: -82, Depth 443 Entire Hole 0 443 443 0.23 43 0.018 0.26 Main 268 270 2 0.89 452 0.105 1.13 Main 290 364 74 0.54 83 0.055 0.61 Including 296 302 6 1.36 43 0.364 1.64 Including 316 324 8 1.69 38 0.050 1.74 Including 324 332 8 0.65 144 0.042 0.74 Including 356 360 4 0.66 36 0.061 0.71 Main 404 410 6 0.36 48 0.024 0.39 HM162

X: 780888, Y 6822546, Z: 532, Azimuth: 020, Dip: -62, Depth 517 Entire Hole 0 577 577 0.19 45 0.007 0.21 Main 124 180 56 0.35 49 0.017 0.38 Including 166 176 10 0.50 68 0.018 0.54 Main 324 350 26 0.38 28 0.019 0.40 Main 364 374 10 0.34 18 0.024 0.36 HM164

X: 781346, Y 6822559, Z: 495, Azimuth: 025, Dip: -60, Depth 855 Entire Hole 0 855 855 0.23 108 0.017 0.28 Main 34 50 16 0.24 211 0.016 0.32 Including 48 50 2 0.16 1,195 0.011 0.61 Main 70 84 14 0.27 238 0.015 0.37 Main 112 116 4 0.74 30 0.065 0.80 Main 186 198 12 0.24 151 0.016 0.31 Main 250 360 110 0.36 333 0.025 0.50 Including 288 308 20 0.54 369 0.046 0.71 Including 336 342 6 0.45 1,049 0.024 0.85 Including 350 352 2 0.61 1,965 0.017 1.34 Main 368 380 12 0.18 597 0.023 0.41 Main 522 528 6 0.39 37 0.030 0.42 Main 546 552 6 0.37 48 0.022 0.40 Main 592 640 48 0.46 98 0.029 0.52 Including 620 628 8 0.59 278 0.033 0.72 Main 652 692 40 0.30 76 0.023 0.35 Including 658 666 8 0.44 149 0.030 0.51 Main 750 808 58 0.31 56 0.022 0.35 Including 776 782 6 0.40 175 0.048 0.50 Including 798 800 2 0.80 94 0.028 0.86 Main 832 846 14 0.27 59 0.016 0.31 HM165

X: 781700, Y 6822453, Z: 511, Azimuth: 011, Dip: -85, Depth 600 Entire Hole 0 600 600 0.27 35 0.023 0.30 Main 72 84 12 0.33 13 0.029 0.36 Main 98 176 78 0.41 14 0.024 0.43 Including 98 102 4 0.75 13 0.021 0.77 Including 116 128 12 0.58 41 0.042 0.63 Including 142 148 6 0.64 22 0.035 0.67 Including 170 176 6 0.53 6 0.031 0.55 Main 218 260 42 0.26 157 0.010 0.32 Including 250 254 4 0.38 664 0.015 0.63 Main 270 324 54 0.41 60 0.031 0.46 Including 300 314 14 0.77 72 0.050 0.83 Main 368 416 48 0.44 36 0.030 0.48 Including 378 380 2 0.92 46 0.052 0.97 Including 390 396 6 0.55 39 0.028 0.58 Main 488 492 4 0.82 36 0.030 0.86 HM166

X: 780703, Y 6823188, Z: 486, Azimuth: 021, Dip: -54, Depth 455 Entire Hole 0 455 455 0.20 61 0.013 0.24 Main 54 66 12 0.30 18 0.012 0.31 Main 76 84 8 0.30 88 0.013 0.34 Main 92 106 14 0.28 57 0.017 0.31 Main 122 126 4 0.51 9 0.023 0.53 Main 140 150 10 0.65 177 0.017 0.72 Including 140 144 4 1.21 6 0.015 1.22 Main 184 196 12 0.26 113 0.016 0.31 Main 250 282 32 0.29 97 0.014 0.33 Including 250 254 4 0.44 58 0.019 0.47 Including 264 270 6 0.37 306 0.013 0.49 Main 436 454 18 0.24 337 0.019 0.38 Including 438 440 2 0.45 2,440 0.046 1.37 HM167

X: 781610, Y 6822344, Z: 539, Azimuth: 033, Dip: -69, Depth 969 Entire Hole 0 969 969 0.23 84 0.021 0.27 Main 190 204 14 0.29 23 0.026 0.32 Main 216 240 24 0.34 99 0.037 0.41 Including 230 236 6 0.51 254 0.061 0.64 Main 268 286 18 0.38 189 0.034 0.48 Including 270 272 2 0.95 169 0.063 1.06 Including 282 284 2 0.53 780 0.037 0.84 Main 308 318 10 0.27 186 0.022 0.35 Main 388 398 10 0.29 35 0.023 0.32 Main 450 536 86 0.25 117 0.027 0.31 Including 508 516 8 0.37 25 0.032 0.41 Including 526 528 2 0.71 19 0.049 0.75 Including 534 536 2 0.03 2,710 0.027 1.04 Main 550 608 58 0.34 263 0.021 0.45 Main 674 694 20 0.25 236 0.026 0.36 Including 680 684 4 0.29 717 0.033 0.58 Main 724 738 14 0.34 19 0.028 0.37 Including 726 730 4 0.52 39 0.034 0.56 Main 788 816 28 0.39 42 0.026 0.42 Including 810 816 6 0.63 39 0.036 0.67 Main 846 932 86 0.32 197 0.025 0.41 Including 858 866 8 0.34 658 0.022 0.60 Including 870 884 14 0.39 371 0.026 0.55 Including 886 898 12 0.39 120 0.026 0.45 Including 904 906 2 1.03 70 0.067 1.10 Including 914 922 8 0.39 115 0.027 0.45 HM168

X: 781623, Y 6822428, Z: 495, Azimuth: 020, Dip: -63, Depth 729 Entire Hole 1 729 728 0.26 103 0.027 0.32 Main 62 70 8 0.31 63 0.019 0.35 Main 124 156 32 0.25 169 0.018 0.33 Main 170 178 8 0.39 216 0.025 0.49 Main 288 328 40 0.51 197 0.027 0.60 Including 294 302 8 1.02 52 0.042 1.07 Main 332 340 8 0.42 146 0.023 0.49 Main 358 386 28 0.29 153 0.017 0.36 Main 394 526 132 0.26 221 0.018 0.35 Including 404 416 12 0.14 878 0.020 0.48 Including 424 438 14 0.31 492 0.019 0.50 Including 452 468 16 0.34 151 0.022 0.41 Main 486 548 62 0.27 87 0.018 0.31 Main 554 604 50 0.35 158 0.143 0.51 Including 582 586 4 0.67 69 0.033 0.71 Including 594 604 10 0.44 82 0.621 0.92 Main 620 692 72 0.33 55 0.024 0.36 Including 622 626 4 0.72 11 0.036 0.75 Including 656 658 2 0.94 40 0.084 1.01 Including 682 688 6 0.43 85 0.027 0.48 Main 706 729 23 0.32 53 0.019 0.35 Including 708 716 8 0.46 57 0.026 0.50 HM169

X: 782013, Y 6822830, Z: 405, Azimuth: 186, Dip: -68, Depth 320 Entire Hole 0 320 320 0.16 9 0.028 0.19 Main 140 152 12 0.65 15 0.049 0.69 Including 142 146 4 1.14 12 0.061 1.19 Main 166 178 12 0.32 8 0.063 0.37 Main 198 204 6 0.27 15 0.052 0.32 Main 300 320 20 0.29 3 0.033 0.31 HM170

X: 782042, Y 6822245, Z: 437, Azimuth: 198, Dip: -64, Depth 314 Entire Hole 0 314 314 0.22 39 0.030 0.25 Main 2 10 8 0.35 72 0.063 0.43 Main 34 38 4 0.64 56 0.048 0.70 Main 74 98 24 0.35 21 0.037 0.38 Including 88 90 2 0.96 20 0.047 1.00 Main 108 164 56 0.38 19 0.034 0.41 Including 122 124 2 1.29 14 0.042 1.33 Including 130 138 8 0.58 35 0.043 0.63 Including 158 162 4 1.03 22 0.040 1.07 Main 254 258 4 0.28 255 0.030 0.39 Main 298 302 4 0.33 562 0.061 0.58 HM171

X: 781618, Y 6823145, Z: 429, Azimuth: 016, Dip: -59, Depth 312 Entire Hole 0 312 312 0.21 20 0.012 0.22 Main 10 54 44 0.39 34 0.015 0.41 Including 30 48 18 0.48 42 0.015 0.51 Main 92 158 66 0.30 11 0.015 0.32 Including 92 102 10 0.48 16 0.018 0.50 HM172

X: 780713, Y 6822471, Z: 557, Azimuth: 009, Dip: -73, Depth 150 Entire Hole 1 150 149 0.14 10 0.020 0.16 Main 94 102 8 0.37 9 0.037 0.40 HM173

X: 780553, Y 6823228, Z: 521, Azimuth: 015, Dip: -58, Depth 285 Entire Hole 0 285 285 0.25 11 0.021 0.27 Main 8 10 2 0.37 5 0.024 0.39 Main 66 74 8 0.77 19 0.034 0.80 Including 66 68 2 1.03 31 0.048 1.08 Including 70 72 2 0.93 26 0.051 0.97 Main 94 124 30 0.30 9 0.024 0.32 Including 94 102 8 0.40 8 0.036 0.43 Main 176 268 92 0.34 22 0.025 0.36 Including 228 232 4 1.03 68 0.068 1.10 Including 246 252 6 0.52 21 0.034 0.55 HM174

X: 780607, Y 6823420, Z: 549, Azimuth: 011, Dip: -56, Depth 285 Entire Hole 0 285 285 0.17 33 0.014 0.19 Main 0 64 64 0.29 52 0.021 0.32 Including 32 36 4 0.58 46 0.029 0.62 Including 60 64 4 0.48 233 0.021 0.58 Main 116 138 22 0.30 54 0.021 0.34 Main 148 152 4 0.56 533 0.026 0.77 HM175

X: 781713, Y 6823187, Z: 438, Azimuth: 009, Dip: -80, Depth 182 Entire Hole 0 182 182 0.17 18 0.010 0.18 Main 22 30 8 0.80 15 0.027 0.83 Including 24 28 4 1.07 22 0.027 1.10 Main 40 48 8 0.45 9 0.016 0.47 Main 114 120 6 0.30 12 0.013 0.32 HM177

X: 782000, Y 6822374, Z: 456, Azimuth: 197, Dip: -83, Depth 414 Entire Hole 1 414 413 0.34 49 0.029 0.38 Main 8 38 30 1.06 39 0.038 1.10 Including 18 22 4 1.23 175 0.076 1.35 Including 22 24 2 4.63 15 0.093 4.70 Including 32 34 2 4.39 17 0.092 4.46 Main 98 118 20 0.27 85 0.023 0.32 Main 136 150 14 0.30 41 0.031 0.34 Main 190 220 30 0.32 29 0.024 0.35 Including 216 220 4 0.56 43 0.047 0.61 Main 236 254 18 0.53 44 0.047 0.58 Including 244 248 4 1.52 137 0.040 1.60 Main 262 326 64 0.43 154 0.044 0.52 Including 316 322 6 1.86 1,128 0.200 2.42 Main 356 376 20 0.31 17 0.024 0.33 Main 400 410 10 1.23 47 0.121 1.33 Including 400 402 2 2.00 130 0.134 2.14 Including 408 410 2 2.63 26 0.361 2.90 HM181

X: 781842, Y 6822060, Z: 554, Azimuth: 197, Dip: -61, Depth 230 Entire Hole 0 230 230 0.13 22 0.013 0.15 HM185

X: 781033, Y 6823226, Z: 455, Azimuth: 009, Dip: -65, Depth 413 Entire Hole 0 413 413 0.37 89 0.022 0.41 Main 36 50 14 0.36 46 0.020 0.40 Main 156 392 236 0.51 111 0.030 0.57 Including 174 180 6 0.72 212 0.038 0.82 Including 184 194 10 1.00 108 0.053 1.08 Including 202 214 12 0.70 51 0.049 0.75 Including 222 230 8 0.63 131 0.031 0.70 Including 266 280 14 0.60 61 0.034 0.65 Including 336 346 10 0.77 30 0.039 0.81 Including 380 386 6 0.68 1,040 0.044 1.09 Main 406 413 7 0.25 140 0.015 0.32 Legend

Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (g/t) CuEq (%) <0.4 <100 <0.10 <0.4 0.4 - 0.5 100 - 200 = 0.10 0.4 - 0.5 0.5 - 0.7 200 - 1,000 0.5 - 0.7 0.7 - 1.0 = 1,000 0.7 - 1.0 1.0 - 3.0 1.0 - 3.0 = 3.0 = 3.0

True widths are unknown. Widths are interval widths and not true widths. The reported intervals are calculated using the following parameters: Only CuEq (%) was used to determine the intervals. The target composite grade is =0.30% CuEq. Composites start and end with samples =0.30% CuEq. Grades between 0.20% and 0.30% are included in interval but generally constitute <40% of the interval. Consecutive samples between 0.20% and 0.30% should be fewer than 5 samples (10m). Grades below 0.20% are included but generally constitute <20% of the interval. Consecutive grades <0.2% should be fewer than 2 samples (4m). Mineral Resource (MRE) copper equivalent (CuEq%) values have been calculated using commodity type and price considering the relevant recovery rate. The following metal prices were used Cu US$4.54/lb; Mo US$22.68/lb; Au US$4,000/oz along with the following recoveries indicated from test work, Cu 89%; Mo 65% and Au 50%. The CuEq was then calculated using CuEq = [(Cu grade/100 * 0.89 Cu recovery * 2204.62 * $4.54 Cu price/lb) + (Mo ppm/1000000 * 0.65 Mo recovery * 2204.62 * $22.68 Mo price/lb) + (Au grade * 0.50 Au recovery * 4000 Au price/oz / 31.1035)] / [0.89 Cu Recovery * 2204.62 * $4.54 Cu price/lb] Partial results previously reported

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All drill core is HQ sized at collar and reduced to NQ size in fresh rock. The core was all logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core was bagged and sent to ALS Laboratories Ltd. in Johannesburg, South Africa for analysis (SANAS Accredited Testing Laboratory, No. T0387) and ActLabs in Canada, while the other half was quartered with one quarter archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes while the other quarter will be used for metallurgical test work. 33 elements are analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion and gold is assayed for using a 30g fire assay method. Duplicate samples, blanks, and certified standards are included with every batch and are actively used to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") The QA/QC frequency is 1 in 20 for each of blanks, duplicates and standards.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Dean Richards, BSc. (Hons) Geology, Pr.Sci.Nat., MGSSA - is the Qualified Person for the Haib Copper Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 400190/08). Mr. Richards is independent of the Company and its mineral properties and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Appointment of Head of Investor Relations

The Company is also pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") approval, it has entered into an investor relations consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with Ms. Aideen McDermott to provide investor relations and corporate communications services to the Company. Under the Agreement, Ms. McDermott will oversee the Company's investor relations and corporate communications functions. The Agreement has an initial term of 12 months commencing August 1, 2026, under which the Company will pay Ms. McDermott CAD$5,000 per month, with an option to renew monthly, unless terminated earlier per its terms. Ms. McDermott is also eligible to receive stock options at a later date. The Agreement remains subject to TSXV approval.

Based in Toronto, ON, Ms. McDermott has a strong background in capital markets and investor relations, currently providing IR consulting services to junior mining companies in gold and copper exploration, as well as technology firms. Prior to that, she held roles on the equity sales desks at Beacon Securities and BMO Capital Markets.

About Koryx Copper S.A.

Koryx Copper S.A. is a Luxembourg domiciled copper development Company focused on advancing its 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia whilst also building a portfolio of copper exploration licenses in Zambia. Haib is a large copper porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with significant gold and molybdenum credits and a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators.

More than 150,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970's with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975), Teck (2014) and Koryx Copper (2021-2026). Extensive further drilling, metallurgical testing and various technical studies have been completed at Haib. Additional studies are underway aiming to demonstrate Haib as a future long-life, low-cost, low-risk open pit, sulphide milling and flotation copper project with additional heap leach potential.

Mineralisation at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment. Haib is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world. Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralisation and alteration features typical of these deposits.

Further details of the Haib Copper Project are available in the technical report titled "March 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate Haib Copper Project, Namibia, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report" dated effective March 16, 2026. The report and other information are available on the Company's website at www.koryxcopper.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional information is also available by contacting the Company:

Aideen McDermott

Investor Relations

amcdermott@koryxcopper.com

+1-416-837-7680

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future or prospects of the Haib project or the Company, including prospective production rates and life-of-mine, the timing of publishing a PFS, the commencement of trading of the Shares under the new Company name, and the effective date of the new CUSIP and ISIN assigned to the Shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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