Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China kontrolliert Seltene Erden - Brasilien könnte die Antwort sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A428NP | ISIN: LU3306723589 | Ticker-Symbol: LI6
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 19:22
2,060 Euro
+0,98 % +0,020
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KORYX COPPER SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KORYX COPPER SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9501,97014:38
1,9501,97014:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Koryx Copper S.A.: Koryx Copper Provides Further Drill Results for the Haib Copper Project in Southern Namibia

Highlights

  • Assay results reported for 15 drill holes comprising over 5,351m of infill drilling.
  • Consistent, wide intercepts up to 714m in width with CuEq Grades exceeding average MRE grade.
  • Pockets of higher-grade Au and Mo, and significant localised W (Tungsten) results.
  • Best 8 of 15 drill hole assay intersections as follows:
    • HM138: 584m @ 0.34% CuEq (42ppm Mo, 0.040g/t Au) (0 - 584m)

incl. 72m @ 0.48% CuEq (0 - 72m)
and 128m @ 0.36% CuEq (136 - 264m)
and 170m @ 0.42% CuEq (306 - 476m) incl. 20m @ 0.70% CuEq

    • HM149: 428m @ 0.35% CuEq (56ppm Mo, 0.027g/t Au) (0-428m)

incl. 54m @ 0.53% CuEq (26 - 80m)
and 32m @ 0.70% CuEq (92 - 124m)
and 36m @ 0.31% CuEq (142 - 178m)
and 32m @ 0.46% CuEq (186 - 218m)
and 24m @ 0.51% CuEq (252 - 276m)

    • HM153:714m @ 0.31% CuEq (101ppm Mo, 0.018g/t Au) (0 - 714m)

incl.68m @ 0.54% CuEq (294 - 362m)
and 82m @ 0.41% CuEq (386 - 468m)

    • HM141:582m @ 0.25% CuEq (51ppm Mo, 0.022g/t Au) (0 - 582m)

incl.84m @ 0.52% CuEq (234 - 318m)
and 58m @ 0.39% CuEq (334 - 392m)
and 8m @ 0.63% CuEq (566 - 574m)

    • HMRC001: 243m @ 0.40% CuEq (98ppm Mo, 0.020g/t Au) (0 - 243m)
    • HM137: 162m @ 0.46% CuEq (50ppm Mo, 0.034g/t Au) (6 - 168m)
    • HM139: 65m @ 0.55% CuEq (32ppm Mo, 0.060g/t Au) (140 - 205m)
    • HMRC002: 24m @ 0.68% CuEq (110ppm Mo, 0.016g/t Au) (92 -116m)

LUXEMBOURG, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper S.A. (TSX:KRY.V) (NSX:KYX) (OTCQB:KRYXF) ("Koryx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 15 drill holes (5,351m) received as part of the ongoing infill and expansion drill program on the wholly-owned Haib Copper Project ("Haib" or the "Project") in southern Namibia.

The Haib deposit is a massive, disseminated porphyry copper (Cu) deposit with associated molybdenum (Mo) and gold (Au). Haib is envisaged to produce a Cu and Mo concentrate via large-scale open pit mining and mainly conventional crushing, milling and sulphide flotation with the potential for additional copper cathode production via oxide heap leaching. Ongoing process flow sheet optimization is aimed at improving project economics whilst reducing technical risk.

Heye Daun, Koryx Copper's President and CEO commented: "This is another excellent set of drill results from our ongoing 15-rig drill program. Very wide intersections at good grades exceeding 0.3% CuEq, and mostly starting from surface, indicates the potential for further improvements of our mineral resource. In conjunction with the recently announced process flow sheet enhancements, we expect the economics of the Haib project to improve significantly in the upcoming PFS which is on track to be published before the end of 2026."

Figure 1: Plan view indicating recent drill hole locations. Results indicated in black are shown on the long section below

Figure 1: Plan view indicating recent drill hole locations. Results indicated in black are shown on the long section below

Figure 2. Long section showing fifteen drillhole intersections relative to the model for Cu mineralization

Figure 2. Long section showing fifteen drillhole intersections relative to the model for Cu mineralization

Discussion of Results

Target 1

HM135 was drilled as an infill hole in the northwest of Target 1, immediately south of the Volstruis River. Cu and Mo results are in line with expectations.

HM137 was drilled as an infill hole targeting the high-grade centre of Target 1 Cu mineralisation. Cu and Mo grades are in line with expectations. Notably, broad W intersections occur within the first 100m, including 4m at 0.12% W from 46m down the hole and a further 20m at 0.03% W. W has been intersected in several other Target 1 holes. Its presence is somewhat anomalous given that W is generally regarded as a proximal metal in porphyry systems. It's presence in the upper portions of Target 1 holes remains under investigation.

HM139 is in the south of Target 1 and was drilled to test the southward extension and limit of Cu mineralisation. Results are significant with high-grade Cu-Au mineralisation intersected in the lower part of the hole, which was not encountered in previous drilling, and indicates a potential southward extension of Target 1 exceeding 100m. The hole was stopped in mineralisation due to rig limitations, with the final 8m returning 1.13% Cu and 0.14 g/t Au. The hole will be extended using a second rig in the coming months.

HM140 was drilled approximately 140m west of HM139 along the southern limit of Target 1. Good Cu and Mo results are in line with expectations, with combined elevated grades producing multiple CuEq intervals exceeding 0.3% at regular intervals down-hole. Au is known to be elevated in this part of Target 1, and HM140 confirms this, with two 2m samples returning approximately 1g/t Au, 4m @ 0.5g/t and two separate 6m intervals returning 0.1g/t and 0.2g/t Au respectively.

HM141 was drilled on the same section line as HM140 as an infill hole to close drill spacing in the centre of Target 1. Cu and Mo results are in line with expectations for this part of the deposit.

HM149 was positioned as an infill hole for resource conversion in the centre of Target 1. The results are consistent with expectations. Mo is relatively well developed from surface, peaking at ~350 m downhole before declining to low levels. W is also present, with intersections of 6 m at 0.01% W, 4 m at 0.09% W, and 2 m at 0.36% W.

MRC001 is the first reverse circulation hole completed at Haib, drilled as an infill hole in the southeast of Target 1. While intersection widths broadly match expectations, both Cu and Mo grades are above expectations.

Target 2

HM138 was drilled as an infill hole in the eastern central portion of Target 2. Cu results are excellent, with multiple wide CuEq intervals exceeding 0.36%. Au is the most significant outcome of this hole, with deeper portions returning 6m at 0.5g/t Au and a further 20m at 0.42g/t Au, the latter including a 2m sample at 1.13g/t Au and a 2m sample at 1.96 g/t Au. Thes two broader intersections represent the highest Au metal intersections recorded at Haib to date. Data density to the east and west of HM138 remains low, and the lateral extent of this Au-enrichment has not yet been established.

HM143 is located in the southern central portion of Target 2, with partial results previously reported. Cu grades are in line with expectations; however, wide, high-grade Mo mineralisation materially elevates the CuEq grade, producing intervals as wide as 230m at =0.34% CuEq containing narrower high-grade intervals within. Au is essentially absent.

HM144 was drilled in the northern central portion of Target 2 to test the possible surface expression of good intersections encountered at depth in nearby holes. Results indicate that HM144 is located outside the limit of economic Cu mineralisation in Target 2, with Mo practically absent.

HM153 is an infill hole drilled through the mid-depth mineralisation of Target 2. Results correlate well with the current resource model, with good to excellent Mo mineralisation maintained across the full drilled extent.
HMRC003 is an infill reverse circulation hole on the northern edge of Target 2. Cu results are in line with expectations and show strong correlation with the existing grade shell models.

Target 3

HM148 is an in-fill hole in the west of Target 4. This area is known to be well mineralised with respect to Mo, and the results reflect this. Overall, Cu and Mo assay results correlate well with the current grade shell model for Target 4.

HMRC002 is an infill reverse circulation hole drilled in Target 4 near the southern contact of the East-West Structural Zone (EWSZ). While Cu and Mo results are in line with expectations, the results do indicate that a minor positional adjustment to the EWSZ boundary will be required in the resource model, but this does not materially affect the mineralisation interpretation.

Table of Significant Intersections

Hole#ZoneFrom (m)To (m)Width (m)1CuEq (%)2Cu (%)Mo (ppm)Au (g/t)
HM135
Entire Hole04164160.190.17100.029
Main048480.390.3690.045
Main112138260.320.27470.046
Including11612040.530.461060.048
HM137
Entire Hole04594590.330.28660.030
Main61681620.460.42500.034
Including182461.121.09350.027
Including4050100.680.63350.050
Including546061.471.37820.085
Including949621.010.93990.063
Including10210421.351.28760.070
Including13614040.870.80870.055
Main196260640.370.32440.036
Including23824240.860.75900.108
Main38038660.470.323250.032
Main444456120.340.203390.025
HM138
Entire Hole05845840.340.30420.040
Main072720.480.421030.031
Including81681.091.04590.038
Including545840.960.851000.103
Main1362641280.360.33360.021
Including16416841.621.473190.050
Including194204100.440.42240.019
Including25826240.910.86770.035
Main3064761700.420.34420.090
Including32833460.640.2870.500
Including34034440.970.93190.040
Including35436280.570.50660.060
Including36837460.630.58740.022
Including404424200.700.39280.423
Including44244640.620.56930.040
Main50851460.510.48540.024
HM139
Entire Hole02052050.280.25210.033
Main140205650.550.49320.060
Including150164140.700.64370.063
Including19620481.131.02180.139
HM140
Entire Hole04554550.180.14390.035
Main465480.380.193470.084
Main728080.520.1540.510
Main100110100.390.22100.220
Main13414060.500.37320.155
Main278346680.300.28430.012
Main418434160.350.30540.036
HM141
Entire Hole05825820.250.21510.022
Main106138320.310.25990.033
Including10611260.630.521350.075
Main158176180.300.26620.027
Main184210260.310.26660.027
Main234318840.520.441630.030
Including234244100.650.581200.038
Including25025661.181.091240.064
Including27027441.231.141580.054
Including30431280.600.57320.026
Main334392580.390.36340.028
Including342358160.590.54490.045
Main56657480.630.59450.036
HM142
Entire Hole03633630.150.12550.017
Main160202420.360.262200.029
Including16016440.640.121,3600.028
HM1433
Entire Hole07067060.260.211110.018
Main162260.430.263780.040
Main3460260.340.261820.018
Main1122261140.340.203350.021
Including17418280.440.245180.019
Including208226180.660.309450.026
Main3585882300.340.30640.021
Including410436260.510.431560.026
Including490504140.680.63660.037
Including53253640.530.49750.027
Including54655260.510.451180.023
HM144Entire Hole02112110.130.12160.009
HM148
Entire Hole03113110.220.181020.013
Main6274120.330.242270.017
Main136180440.340.251950.017
Including13613820.890.122,0700.013
Including14615260.520.461210.023
Main22423280.390.37210.019
Main246270240.500.45970.023
HM149
Entire Hole04284280.350.31560.027
Main2680540.530.49380.037
Including323421.171.11770.057
Including465040.990.92400.066
Including667260.820.78240.047
Main92124320.700.66450.036
Including10410841.751.67550.084
Main142178360.310.27680.026
Main186218320.460.41650.031
Including20220860.710.611540.048
Including21021221.701.63930.048
Main252276240.510.45880.042
Including25626040.720.641190.059
Including26226860.660.60760.043
Including27227640.660.59580.063
Main30431280.490.265480.035
Including30831240.540.161,0020.021
Main388398100.310.28130.025
Main412422100.390.37200.028
HM153
Entire Hole07147140.310.261010.018
Main242400.330.251560.020
Main7090200.460.381800.029
Main96120240.300.26840.020
Main144172280.300.26510.021
Main200268680.330.29510.017
Main294362680.540.432630.021
Including304322180.930.725420.027
Including328344160.530.364100.025
Main386468820.410.322040.023
Main532556240.320.251550.019
Main65866460.560.51970.030
HMRC001
Entire Hole02432430.400.35980.020
Main416120.810.741280.024
Including101441.070.981960.028
Main322402080.400.351000.020
Including465260.630.542010.017
Including12413060.730.613020.025
Including13614480.600.511710.033
Including16416840.580.491930.023
Including19419840.630.58700.029
Including23624040.520.49220.027
HMRC002
Entire Hole02432430.150.13310.013
Main92116240.680.631100.016
Including10811681.131.091120.010
Main126146200.310.251300.023
HMRC003
Entire Hole01381380.290.27450.010
Main076760.370.33690.011
Including3646100.610.58610.012
  1. True widths are unknown. Widths are interval widths and not true widths. The reported intervals are calculated using the following parameters:
    1. Only CuEq (%) was used to determine the intervals.
    2. The target composite grade is =0.30% CuEq.
    3. Composites start and end with samples =0.30% CuEq.
    4. Grades between 0.20% and 0.30% are included in interval but generally constitute <40% of the interval.
    5. Consecutive samples between 0.20% and 0.30% should be fewer than 5 samples (10m).
    6. Grades below 0.20% are included but generally constitute <20% of the interval.
    7. Consecutive grades <0.2% should be fewer than 2 samples (4m).
  2. Mineral Resource (MRE) copper equivalent (CuEq%) values have been calculated using commodity type and price considering the relevant recovery rate. The following metal prices were used Cu US$4.54/lb; Mo US$22.68/lb; Au US$4,000/oz along with the following recoveries indicated from test work, Cu 89%; Mo 65% and Au 50%. The CuEq was then calculated using CuEq = [(Cu grade/100 * 0.89 Cu recovery * 2204.62 * $4.54 Cu price/lb) + (Mo ppm/1000000 * 0.65 Mo recovery * 2204.62 * $22.68 Mo price/lb) + (Au grade * 0.50 Au recovery * 4000 Au price/oz / 31.1035)] / [0.89 Cu Recovery * 2204.62 * $4.54 Cu price/lb]
  3. Partial results previously reported

Qualified Persons

Mr. Dean Richards Pr.Sci.Nat., MGSSA - BSc. (Hons) Geology is the Qualified Person for the Haib Copper Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400190/08).Mr. Richards is independent of the Company and its mineral properties and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Koryx Copper S.A.

Koryx Copper S.A. is a Luxembourg domiciled copper development Company focused on advancing its 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia whilst also building a portfolio of copper exploration licenses in Zambia. Haib is a large copper porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with significant gold and molybdenum credits and a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators.

More than 140,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970's with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975), Teck (2014) and Koryx Copper (2021-2026). Extensive further drilling, metallurgical testing and various technical studies have been completed at Haib. Additional studies are underway aiming to demonstrate Haib as a future long-life, low-cost, low-risk open pit, sulphide milling and flotation copper project with additional heap leach potential.

Mineralisation at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment. Haib is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world. Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralisation and alteration features typical of these deposits.

Further details of the Haib Copper Project are available in the technical report titled "March 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate Haib Copper Project, Namibia, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report" dated effective March 16, 2026. The report and other information are available on the Company's website at www.koryxcopper.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional information is also available by contacting the Company:

Julia Becker
Corporate Communications
jbecker@koryxcopper.com
+1-604-785-0850

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future or prospects of the Haib project or the Company, including prospective production rates and life-of-mine, the timing of publishing a PFS, the commencement of trading of the Shares under the new Company name, and the effective date of the new CUSIP and ISIN assigned to the Shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect ", "is expected ", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98b151ef-90aa-4b59-8cee-d8135e4a31e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87947637-7701-43b2-aff1-5aed3e970f7a


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.