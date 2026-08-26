AFP and Dalet Bring Trusted Content into Every Newsroom

New production-ready experience puts AFP news content within Dalet Flex, offering rich editorial intelligence that lays the foundation for trusted AI-assisted production workflows.

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Dalet , a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced a new integrated newsroom experience with Agence France-Presse (AFP), one of the world's largest and most trusted international news agencies. The new AFP content experience in Dalet Flex transforms how news organizations discover, browse and produce stories, leveraging AFP's rich editorial intelligence throughout the production workflow.

Every day, AFP journalists produce hundreds of videos covering global events, accompanied by detailed editorial metadata that includes scene-by-scene descriptions, shot composition, locations, subjects, soundbites and contextual information. While this rich metadata has long been available through AFP's content services, many newsroom systems have been unable to fully leverage it.

Working closely together, AFP and Dalet have created a purpose-built experience for consuming AFP news content within Dalet Flex. Designed around AFP's editorial workflows and metadata model, the integration preserves the richness of AFP's editorial intelligence throughout the Dalet Flex production process, from content discovery and search to browsing, editing and story production. The result is a streamlined workflow that enables news organizations to access and use AFP content more efficiently.

"AFP's journalists invest tremendous effort in enriching every story with detailed editorial metadata so that our customers can swiftly deliver content that truly speaks to their audiences," said Denis Achard, Video Customer Experience Manager, AFP. "Working closely with Dalet allowed us to design an experience that preserves that editorial value throughout the newsroom workflow, making AFP content more discoverable, more intuitive to browse, and faster to put into production."

With the new AFP content experience, media is automatically delivered into Dalet Flex at regular intervals, with breaking news updates available in near real time. Journalists can quickly search and filter stories using AFP metadata, navigate directly to specific scenes or soundbites using shot-by-shot descriptions, and move seamlessly into editing with production-ready media compatible with Dalet's editing environment.

With AFP metadata, journalists instantly get the complete picture. Not only can they select the exact shot type they need, but they also have immediate visibility into the author, source, status, location, and linked articles. By bypassing the tedious search for footage and context, they can focus on producing stories faster and with greater confidence.

"When we first explored AFP's content, we were struck by the extraordinary richness of its editorial metadata," said Erwan Kerfourn, Head of Product Strategy at Dalet. "We realized the industry wasn't fully benefiting from that investment. Together with AFP, we designed an experience that preserves the full value of their editorial intelligence inside Dalet Flex, giving newsrooms a dramatically better way to discover, understand and use trusted news content."

The new experience also strengthens the foundation for AI-assisted newsroom workflows. Because AFP's rich editorial context is preserved inside Dalet Flex, Dalia, Dalet's media-aware AI platform , can understand stories with greater precision, helping journalists quickly research topics, assemble story sequences and surface the most relevant visual content while maintaining the trusted editorial context provided by AFP.

The AFP content experience for Dalet Flex is available immediately and will be demonstrated at IBC2026 (Dalet stand 7.A43).

For more information, visit https://dalet.com/products/flex/

About Dalet

Dalet empowers media-rich organizations to transform their production and distribution workflows - accelerating media operations, maximizing collaboration and creating higher value from content. As a leading media technology and service provider with over three decades of innovation, our software solutions enable greater control, enhanced visibility and increased productivity for content professionals and storytellers around the globe. Leading organizations such as Fox Networks Group, Arsenal Football Club, MediaCorp, and the BBC trust Dalet to support their daily content operations. Our team is driven by a passion for media and committed to empowering a world where compelling stories are beautifully made, effortlessly told and thoughtfully delivered. Learn more at www.dalet.com

Press Contact

Melissa Harding

Grithaus Agency

(e) melissa@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Dalet

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/afp-and-dalet-bring-trusted-content-into-every-newsroom-1212121