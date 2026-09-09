Dalet Appoints Brian Doheny as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Dalet , a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced the appointment of Brian Doheny as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Doheny joined Dalet as President and Chief Revenue Officer in April 2026. Since joining Dalet, Doheny has led the company's Go-to-Market and Customer Experience organizations, working across the business to bring greater alignment around customer needs and accelerate the delivery of solutions that address their operational priorities.

As CEO, Doheny will lead Dalet's global strategy and operations, building on the company's longstanding commitment to innovation and customer success while ensuring Dalet continues to anticipate the evolving needs of media organizations and deliver meaningful value to customers.

"Brian has brought strong strategic focus and operational discipline to Dalet, while keeping customer value at the center of the company's strategy," said Will Brennan, Managing Partner, Long Path Partners. "His appointment as CEO reflects our confidence in his ability to lead Dalet through its next phase and ensure we continue to innovate around the evolving needs of our customers and the broader media industry."

Putting Customer Transformation at the Center

Media organizations worldwide are rethinking how content is created, managed, enriched, distributed, and monetized. AI, cloud technologies, changing audience expectations, and growing operational pressures are reshaping media workflows and creating new opportunities and new complexity across the industry.

For more than three decades, Dalet has helped media organizations navigate major shifts in technology and operations by combining deep industry expertise with continuous innovation.

Doheny's focus will be to ensure Dalet stays deeply connected to the challenges customers face today while anticipating the capabilities they will need tomorrow. This includes strengthening the connection between customer insight, product strategy, innovation, and execution across the company.

"Since joining Dalet, I have had the opportunity to spend time with our customers, partners, and teams around the world, and one thing is very clear: the pace of change in our industry is only accelerating, and Dalet is uniquely positioned to lead the way," said Brian Doheny, Chief Executive Officer of Dalet. "Our opportunity is not simply to respond to that change. It is to anticipate it. We need to understand the challenges our customers face today, anticipate the ones they'll face in the future, and how Dalet will help address them with speed and confidence."

Doheny added, "Dalet has extraordinary technology, deep media expertise, and trusted relationships with the world's leading media organizations. Our ambition is to bring those strengths together to make Dalet an increasingly essential part of media workflows around the world, helping our customers innovate, transform, and create greater value from their operations."

Accelerating Dalet Innovation

As media operations become more complex and new technologies create new possibilities, Dalet continues to invest in innovation that moves the industry forward.

That leadership is demonstrated across the industry, from delivering one of the industry's first enterprise agentic MAM solutions with Dalia, to advancing trusted news production with Dalet Pyramid and industry initiatives such as C2PA, to driving award-winning innovation across sports and entertainment with Dalet Flex.

As CEO, Doheny will build on this momentum and accelerate innovation across Dalet, with a focus on delivering transformative solutions that reduce time to value, help customers modernize their operations, and enable them to confidently navigate what comes next.

About Brian Doheny

Brian Doheny is a strategic executive leader with more than 30 years of experience building, transforming, and scaling enterprise technology businesses.

Prior to joining Dalet, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Veriforce, where he helped drive growth that contributed to the company's acquisition by Apax. He has also held senior leadership positions at TIBCO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and other enterprise technology organizations.

Doheny's appointment as Chief Executive Officer is effective immediately.

Meet Dalet @ IBC2026

Meet Brian Doheny and the Dalet leadership team at IBC2026 in Hall 7, Stand 7.A43. Connect with the team to discuss the future of media operations and experience the latest innovations across Dalet Flex, Dalet Pyramid, and Dalia.

Book a meeting with Dalet at IBC2026: https://www.dalet.com/events/ibc/

About Dalet

Dalet empowers media-rich organizations to transform their production and distribution workflows - accelerating media operations, maximizing collaboration and creating higher value from content. As a leading media technology and service provider with over three decades of innovation, our software solutions enable greater control, enhanced visibility and increased productivity for content professionals and storytellers around the globe. Leading organizations such as Fox Networks Group, Arsenal Football Club, MediaCorp, and the BBC trust Dalet to support their daily content operations. Our team is driven by a passion for media and committed to empowering a world where compelling stories are beautifully made, effortlessly told and thoughtfully delivered. Learn more at www.dalet.com

Press Contact

Melissa Harding

Grithaus Agency

(e) melissa@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Dalet

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dalet-appoints-brian-doheny-as-chief-executive-officer-1218539