Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("VCT", "Volt" or "Volt Carbon") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rear Admiral Charles "Chip" Rock, U.S. Navy (Ret.), Tim Spadafore and Theresa Irving to the Company's non-governance Technical and Business Advisory Board. The appointments formalize relationships developed through ongoing collaboration with Volt's management team, with each of the new advisors having worked with the Company prior to their formal appointment.







The new appointments complement Volt's existing non-governance Technical and Business Advisory Board, which includes Rear Admiral (Ret.) Jonathan A. Yuen (former Commander, U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command), Ernest "Ernie" Hinojos (U.S. Army veteran and national security/business development advisor), Corbett M. Landes (defence, intelligence and business development advisor), and Brendan Scott (technical advisor and funding strategist).

Collectively, the expanded Technical and Business Advisory Board brings together experience spanning senior military leadership, defence and intelligence, national security, U.S. federal markets, technology development, government funding, strategic partnerships and commercialization.

Rear Admiral Charles "Chip" Rock, U.S. Navy (Ret.)

A senior national security and defence leader with more than three decades of U.S. Navy experience spanning operational command, strategic planning, infrastructure resilience and global defence posture.

As Commander of U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo in Japan, he led one of the U.S. Navy's strategically important forward-deployed installations in the Indo-Pacific, supporting fleet and joint-force operations across the region. He later served on the Joint Staff within the Strategic Plans and Policy Directorate (J-5), contributing to national defence strategy, alliance engagement and international security cooperation.

Rear Admiral Rock will advise Volt on opportunities related to North American critical minerals, advanced materials and energy technologies, with a particular focus on the U.S. defence and national-security sectors.

Tim Spadafore

A senior executive and growth strategist with extensive experience in U.S. federal markets, defence, enterprise technology and operational execution. His expertise spans growth strategy, federal-market positioning, organizational scaling and the integration of technology solutions supporting government missions.

Mr. Spadafore is Founder of The Stretch Consulting, LLC and a Senior Partner at Catapult Growth Partners. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President for the Defense Market at LMI and Chief Operating Officer at Client Solution Architects (CSA), with responsibility for enterprise operations, market expansion and federal client delivery.

Mr. Spadafore will advise Volt on U.S. federal-market strategy, business development, strategic partnerships and commercialization.

Theresa Irving

A retired U.S. Air Force veteran, entrepreneur and strategic business advisor with experience spanning military service, business development and strategic partnerships.

Ms. Irving served approximately 17 years in the U.S. Air Force, including overseas assignments in England and Japan and deployments to Iraq and Southwest Asia. Following her military career, she has held leadership roles supporting veteran entrepreneurship and business ownership, including with Warrior Rising and Owners in Honor.

Ms. Irving is the founder of Epic Military Brands, where her work includes connecting veteran entrepreneurs and emerging businesses with strategic partners and mission-aligned organizations.

Ms. Irving will advise Volt on business development, strategic partnerships and engagement across the U.S. defence and dual-use technology ecosystem.

The expanded Technical and Business Advisory Board will continue to support management in identifying and developing strategic relationships and potential commercialization opportunities across defence, national security, U.S. federal markets and other sectors relevant to Volt's technologies.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company focused on advanced carbon materials, energy storage, and green energy technologies. The Company is developing a vertically integrated platform designed to transform natural graphite resources into high value carbon products, including graphite concentrates, graphene, battery materials, and lithium batteries. Volt Carbon holds mineral interests in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada, and operates facilities supporting both carbon material processing and battery technology development. For the latest information on the Company, its projects, and corporate developments, please visit www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Volt Carbon Technologies Inc,

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.

CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements and future oriented financial information, concerning Volt's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', "intends" 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', "forecasts', 'intends', "goals," "aims," 'anticipates' or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might', "will" or 'will be taken', 'occur' or 'be achieved'.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved.

All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Volt Carbon Technologies