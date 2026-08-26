High Roller Technologies, Inc.: High Roller Technologies Names Michael D. Franz as ROLR Prediction Challenge Season Champion

Multiple winners receive cash prizes during eight-week competition, with Season Champion earning $75,000 top prize

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. ("High Roller" or the "Company") (NYSE: ROLR), a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, today announced the winners of the ROLR Free-To-Trade Prediction Challenge, which concluded August 12, 2026 following an eight-week competition that introduced participants to the ROLR prediction markets brand ahead of its planned commercial launch.

Michael D. Franz, who competed under the ROLR username m3t64, emerged as the competition's Season Champion, earning the $75,000 Season Champion prize after finishing first on the overall leaderboard for the full June 2 through August 12 promotion period.

Mr. Franz delivered a dominant performance throughout the competition, also winning four Weekly Top Predictor titles - Weeks 3, 4, 5 and 8 - as well as the Monthly Top Predictor awards for both June and July. In total, Franz earned $89,000 in cash prizes during the ROLR Challenge.

"Congratulations to Michael on an exceptional performance and to all of the winners who competed throughout the ROLR Challenge," said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies. "This competition gave us an opportunity to introduce the ROLR brand through a free-to-trade, skill-based experience built around predicting real-world outcomes. The level of sustained performance required to win week after week, and ultimately finish first for the season, made Michael's accomplishment particularly impressive."

Finals Competition

The ROLR Challenge culminated in a Finals competition offering qualified entrants an opportunity to win a $25 million Grand Prize.

Twenty-five entrants qualified for the Finals during the eight-week promotion period. Seven completed the identity-verification requirements by the July 31 deadline and competed in the Finals.

Each competing Finalist received the same set of seven Sponsor-issued prediction questions involving real-world events scheduled to resolve between August 3 and August 12. Finalists were required to submit answers to all seven questions by August 2, with selections locked once submitted.

Winning the $25 million Grand Prize required a perfect entry correctly predicting the outcome of all seven questions. No Finalist correctly answered all seven.

Under the Official Rules, because the Grand Prize was not won, the participant finishing highest on the overall leaderboard was named Season Champion and awarded the $75,000 Season Champion prize.

"The Challenge was designed not only to introduce ROLR, but to make predicting real-world outcomes competitive, intuitive and engaging," Young added. "We believe the participation, competitive performance and insights generated through this first ROLR competition provide another building block as we continue advancing our prediction markets strategy."

ROLR Challenge at a Glance

The ROLR Free-To-Trade Challenge ran from June 2, 2026 through August 12, 2026 and included:

Eight weekly competition rounds;

Weekly Top Predictor and Top Referrer awards;

Monthly Top Predictor and Top Referrer awards;

25 qualified Finalists competing for the opportunity to win the $25 million Grand Prize;

Seven Finalists completing the required identity verification by the July 31 deadline and competing in the Finals; and

31 unique prize-qualifying participants across Finalists, Weekly Top Predictors and Weekly Top Referrers.

ROLR launched the Free-to-Trade Prediction Challenge in June as an initial introduction to High Roller's ROLR prediction markets brand. Participants used virtual credits to take positions on the outcomes of sporting, political, entertainment and other real-world events, with leaderboard performance determined by changes in account value during the applicable competition period.

No purchase or payment was required to participate in the ROLR Challenge.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, known for its innovative casino brands High Roller and Fruta, and its prediction markets brand, ROLR. The Company delivers cutting-edge real-money consumer facing products that are intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium online casino games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies offers an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Part I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors, of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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