

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 5-1/2-year high of 0.9962 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9914.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie advanced to near 3-month highs of 0.7187 and 1.6233 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.7165 and 1.6295, respectively.



The aussie climbed to a 4-week high of 114.30 against the yen and an 8-day high of 1.2077 of NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.07 and 1.1991, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.00 against the loonie, 0.73 against the greenback, 1.61 against the euro, 115.00 against the yen and 1.21 against the kiwi.



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