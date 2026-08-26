Brightline Interactive Signs Teaming Agreement with CSCI to Support Unmanned Aircraft and eVTOLs for LIFTOff Louisiana, a Test Site Under the FAA eIPP

The partnership potentially positions Brightline's flagship SpatialCore platform for its first civilian government application, as the proposed data infrastructure for testing advanced air mobility under the FAA eiPP

ASHBURN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Brightline Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTLN) today announced entry into a teaming agreement with Computer Systems Center Incorporated (CSCI) whereby Brightline's SpatialCore, which provides a shared operational context for physical AI systems, will potentially be integrated into LIFTOff Louisiana, a test site under the FAA's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) to accelerate the safe deployment of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) vehicles in the National Airspace System.

Working as a subcontractor to CSCI, Brightline aims to use SpatialCore to ingest, normalize and integrate real-world operational data across uncrewed aircraft systems, eVTOL aircrafts, radar systems and associated sensors. The goal is a single shared understanding of what is happening in the airspace, available to the participating systems at the same time, regardless of manufacturer.

This is the first time SpatialCore is being deployed outside the defense industry, and it advances a strategy Brightline set out earlier this year to broaden beyond its traditional defense base.

"America's skies are getting busier every year," said Tyler Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brightline. "Aircrafts, helicopters, drones and now eVTOL aircrafts are all sharing the same airspace, and keeping that traffic moving safely and efficiently depends on every one of those systems working from the same understanding of the world around them. We built SpatialCore in defense, and we've been deliberate in communicating that our next chapter would be bringing it to civil government and commercial markets. This teaming agreement is the first step in that chapter, and it's a chance to keep pursuing that work with a program built for exactly this problem. We believe it may also open the door to partnerships with commercial drone, sensor and eVTOL companies as well as other states and commercial companies that may benefit from these systems entering the airspace. We believe this is an important step in executing the strategy we've laid out for the growth of Brightline and SpatialCore."

SpatialCore is the result of four years of co-development between Brightline and the U.S. Navy. It provides operational context and interoperability across AI systems, sensors, digital twins and simulation environments, allowing all of them to work from a shared understanding of the physical world. It is built on open data standards adopted by NVIDIA, Apple and the major robotics and simulation platforms. The practical benefit is speed. Building a custom integration between autonomous systems through legacy pathways can take the better part of a year, while SpatialCore can compress that to a matter of weeks.

Making complex systems work together is familiar ground for CSCI, which brings more than 39 years of experience as a government contractor in systems engineering, integration and cybersecurity to the program.

"We have spent three decades getting complex systems to work together for customers who demand the highest standards," said Linda LaRoche, CEO at CSCI. "Brightline gives us a way to bring aircraft, radar and sensor data into one shared picture that can easily expand as new participants join the program."

Civil federal agencies, state-level programs and commercial and industrial operators across the country contend with multiple systems, data sources, and vendors and no efficient way to build a shared understanding of the physical environment. Through its work with LIFTOff Louisiana, Brightline intends to demonstrate the effectiveness of its approach in these settings.

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive is building SpatialCore, an interoperability infrastructure platform for Physical AI. SpatialCore is designed to connect real-world data from sensors, autonomous systems, digital twins, geospatial environments and other sources into a shared, AI-ready understanding of the physical world. Brightline works across defense, government and commercial markets to enable people, AI and autonomous systems to operate more effectively together. For more information, visit www.brightlineinteractive.com.

About CSCI

Computer Systems Center Incorporated (CSCI) is a certified 8(m) Woman-Owned Small Business headquartered in Springfield, Virginia. For more than 39 years, CSCI has served as a prime government contractor across cybersecurity, systems engineering and risk management. CSCI maintains a deep bench of security-cleared, certified personnel supporting sensitive Department of Defense environments, and was ranked on the Washington Business Journal's 2025 list of the region's Largest Government Technology Contractors. For more information, please visit www.csci-va.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Brightline Interactive's strategy, market position, product development, partnership activities, and business expansion plans. The words "believe," "goal," "strategy," "design," "and," "potential," or the negative of these words or other similar terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon current plans and strategies of Brightline Interactive and reflect their current assessment of the risks and uncertainties related to their business as of the date of this press release. Brightline Interactive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release except as may be required by law. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, market conditions, competitive developments, and the other risks detailed in Brightline Interactive's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

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SOURCE: Brightline Interactive

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/brightline-interactive-signs-teaming-agreement-with-csci-to-suppo-1212214