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BI

WKN: A3CPAL | ISIN: US37892C1062 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DR
Frankfurt
18.09.26 | 15:25
0,562 Euro
+1,08 % +0,006
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIGHTLINE INTERACTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIGHTLINE INTERACTIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5600,61515:55
0,5680,69415:56
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
180 Leser
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Brightline Interactive Requests Hearing Before Nasdaq Hearings Panel to Appeal Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter

ASHBURN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Brightline Interactive, Inc. ("Brightline" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BTLN), today announced that on September 17, 2026, the Company timely submitted a request for a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") to appeal the previously disclosed notice of delisting determination regarding non-compliance with the minimum bid price listing requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Under applicable Nasdaq rules, the Company's request for a hearing with the Panel automatically stays any suspension or delisting action by Nasdaq pending the outcome of the hearing and the expiration of any extension period granted by the Panel. The Company is currently awaiting confirmation of the hearing date and will continue to work toward regaining compliance with the applicable Nasdaq listing requirements.

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive is building SpatialCore, an interoperability infrastructure platform for Physical AI. SpatialCore is designed to connect real-world data from sensors, autonomous systems, digital twins, geospatial environments and other sources into a shared, AI-ready understanding of the physical world. Brightline works across defense, government and commercial markets to enable people, AI and autonomous systems to operate more effectively together. For more information, visit www.brightlineinteractive.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Brightline Interactive's strategy, market position, product development, partnership activities, and business expansion plans, and statements regarding the parties' intent to explore a potential partnership, joint offering, or definitive agreements. The words "will," "continue," and similar expressions, or the negative of these words or other similar terms, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Although the Company believes that it is basing its expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what is currently known about its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from what the Company expects or believes. Some of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from its expectations or beliefs are disclosed in the "Risk Factors" section, as well as other sections, of its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include, without limitation, its ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Brightline: brightline@samsonpr.com

Investor Relations Contact

Brightline: monica@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE: Brightline Interactive



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/brightline-interactive-requests-hearing-before-nasdaq-hearings-pa-1223447

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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