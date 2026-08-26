

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology Inc. (MU), a semiconductor company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Manish Bhatia as President and Chief Operating Officer and Scott DeBoer as President and Chief Technology and Products Officer, effective immediately.



Bhatia will oversee the company's global operations and business units, including capital investment, manufacturing, customer demand, pricing and delivery.



DeBoer will lead the company's memory and storage technology roadmap, innovation and Micron Research Labs.



Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana has transitioned to a new role as senior advisor to the CEO.



The company said the leadership changes are aimed at strengthening execution and innovation and positioning the company to meet growing demand for advanced memory and storage products driven by artificial intelligence.



In the pre-market trading, Micron Technology is 0.68% lesser at $926 on the Nasdaq.



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