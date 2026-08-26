SMX Public Limited: SMX Brings a New Layer of trust to Gold as Global Uncertainty Drives Investors Toward Physical Assets

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / As gold surges toward new highs and investors seek refuge in assets they can physically own, SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is giving the world's most enduring store of value something it has never had: a persistent digital identity embedded directly into the metal. Through its molecular marking technology and trueGold platform, SMX can mark gold at the molecular level, creating an invisible, tamper-resistant identity designed to remain with the material through refining, melting, recasting, transportation, vaulting, manufacturing, recycling and resale. That identity can be connected to a secure digital record documenting the gold's origin, composition, provenance and chain of custody-creating a new layer of trust that travels with the asset itself.

The timing is significant. Gold has surged as investors confront mounting concerns over U.S. debt, bond-market stability, the dollar and geopolitical risk. As the price of physical gold rises, so does the importance of knowing exactly what the metal is, where it came from and whether its history can be established with confidence.

Putting Identity Into Gold

SMX's technology embeds an invisible molecular marker directly into gold, creating a persistent identity that can remain associated with the material as it moves through the supply chain. The identity can be read and linked to a digital record containing information about origin, composition, movement and chain of custody.

That matters because gold routinely changes form. It is mined, refined, melted, recast, transported, vaulted, manufactured and recycled. Conventional documentation can describe those transactions, but it does not necessarily remain physically connected to the material itself.

SMX's approach is designed to bridge that gap by putting the identifier into the gold.

Through its trueGold platform, the company is developing applications across the gold lifecycle, from mine and refinery through bullion, jewelry and other finished products. The system is also designed to preserve traceability when gold is recycled and re-enters the supply chain.

From Mine to Marketplace

The application begins with provenance. Gold can be assigned a molecular identity as it enters the supply chain, with information about its origin recorded digitally. As the material moves through refining, casting, transportation, vaulting and manufacturing, that identity can continue to be read and associated with its history.

For miners and refiners, this can provide a mechanism for documenting provenance and responsible sourcing. For banks, vaults and custodians, it can add another layer of confidence when identifying physical holdings. For manufacturers and jewelers, it can provide additional information about the origin and composition of precious metal entering their supply chains.

The same infrastructure can support recycled gold, allowing material to retain a documented history when it is melted, recast and returned to the market.

Making the Physical Asset Part of the Record

Gold certification has traditionally relied on assays, refinery markings, serial numbers, certificates and custody records. SMX adds a different layer: an identity incorporated into the material itself.

That distinction is important as gold moves through increasingly complex global supply chains. The metal can cross borders, change ownership and physical form, creating opportunities for provenance to become disconnected from the underlying asset.

By connecting the molecular identity of the physical gold to a digital record, SMX is designed to maintain that connection through those transitions.

The result is a system in which the material and its information can remain linked rather than existing as separate records.

A Digital Record for a Physical Asset

SMX is not attempting to turn gold into another digital asset. It is using digital infrastructure to make the physical asset more identifiable and its history more accessible.

That approach is central to the company's Digital Material Passport strategy, which connects physical materials to digital records containing information about origin, composition, authenticity, chain of custody and lifecycle.

For gold, that creates the potential for a continuous record extending from mine to refinery, from refinery to vault or manufacturer, and ultimately through recycling and resale.

As gold becomes more valuable and supply chains face greater scrutiny, the ability to establish what the metal is and where it came from becomes increasingly consequential.

SMX's proposition is simple: the certification record should not merely travel with the gold. The gold should carry its identity.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials-including solids, liquids, and gases-allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-brings-a-new-layer-of-trust-to-gold-as-global-uncertainty-dr-1212138