

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, luxury home furnishing retailer Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) raised its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026, reflecting year-to-date strong performance.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects net revenue growth of 4.7 to 7.2 percent, with comparable brand revenue growth of 4.0 to 6.5 percent. Previously, the company expected net revenue growth of 2.7 to 6.7 percent, with comparable brand revenue growth of 2 to 6 percent.



Over the long term, the company continues to expect mid-to-high single-digit annual net revenue growth with an operating margin in the mid-to-high teens.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, WSM is trading on the NYSE at $225.00, down $9.52 or 4.06 percent.



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