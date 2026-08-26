

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (HDL, 9658.HK, SPHIF), a Chinese cuisine restaurant brand, on Wednesday posted a net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, hurt by negative foreign exchange impact and higher expenses. However, the company recorded an increase in revenue, supported by improved demand.



For the three-month period to June 30, Super Hi International posted net loss of $1.898 million, or $0.00 per share, compared with net income of $16.414 million, or $0.03 per share in the same period last year. This net loss was mainly due to a net foreign exchange loss of $20.6 million, which was primarily attributable to foreign exchange fluctuations, particularly the depreciation of local currencies against the U.S. dollar.



Profit before tax plunged to $2.788 million from $19.538 million in the previous year. Income tax expense moved up to $4.718 million from $3.147 million a year ago. Depreciation and amortization increased to $21.033 million from last year's $19.790 million. Staff costs were $75 million, up from $70.3 million a year ago.



Revenue was $218.827 million, higher than $198.950 million in fiscal 2025. Revenue from Haidilao restaurant operations was $197.8 million, higher than $189.1 million last year. This increase reflects improved operational performance at Haidilao restaurants due to increased customer traffic and continued expansion of the restaurant network, which resulted in a year-over-year rise in the total number of restaurants.



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