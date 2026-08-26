

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 5-1/2-year low of 0.9962 against the Australian dollar and a 1-week low of 1.3874 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.9913 and 1.3836, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the loonie dropped to nearly a 3-week low of 1.6187 and a 6-day low of 114.62 from early highs of 1.6152 and 115.09, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.00 against the aussie, 1.41 against the greenback, 1.63 against the euro and 113.00 against the yen.



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