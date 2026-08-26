Japanese chemical producer Tokuyama has inaugurated a polysilicon factory in Vietnam. Plans for the factory were first announced in 2024. Located within the Phu My 3 Special Industrial Park in Ho Chi Minh City, the facility will manufacture and distribute polysilicon for semiconductors. "With the semiconductor market expected to expand further, we aim to ensure a stable supply of silicon wafer raw materials used in advanced semiconductors and strengthen the supply chain, and [the facility] will be an important overseas base responsible for the crushing and cleaning of polycrystalline silicon," ...

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